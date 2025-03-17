Zorhan Bassong Injury: Will represent Canada
Bassong has been called up to represent Canada ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League finals.
Canada will play in the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations League, and the defender was a late addition to the roster after Richie Laryea (hamstring) was removed from the squad. Bassong will miss the match against LAFC on March 22, but he should be eligible to return against FC Dallas on March 29.
