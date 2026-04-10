Zorhan Bassong Injury: Won't be available Saturday
Bassong aggravated his previous hamstring injury in the previous game against Real Salt Lake and won't be available against San Jose on Saturday, Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hamstring problems have limited Bassong to just 26 minutes off the bench this season. He should be sidelined for at least one or two weeks even if the injury was minor.
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