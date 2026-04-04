Zorhan Bassong headshot

Zorhan Bassong News: Bench option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Bassong (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Real Salt Lake.

Bassong will look to make his 2026 debut after missing the opening month of the season with a hamstring injury. He had been a rotational starter for SKC last year, making 18 starts in 25 MLS appearances.

Zorhan Bassong
Sporting Kansas City
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