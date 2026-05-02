Zorhan Bassong News: Option off bench Saturday

Bassong (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Seattle Sounders.

Bassong has been included in the squad after being limited to just 26 minutes off the bench this season due to hamstring problems, with a return to his familiar depth role representing the natural next step in his recovery. The defender had been operating in a rotational capacity before the injury further restricted his involvement, and his return to the bench is in line with the standing he had established within the squad prior to the setback. His reintegration into regular matchday involvement is a welcome development, with the coaching staff expected to manage his minutes carefully as he works his way back to full fitness.