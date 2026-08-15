Zorhan Bassong News: Starting against Rapids

Bassong (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids.

Bassong will stay in the main lineup in league play after recovering from an issue he picked up during his last appearance on Aug. 1. Given that he didn't miss a long period, he should continue to see meaningful playing time while holding all-around value. His inclusion means Manu Garcia and Jacob Bartlett must wait for an opportunity off the bench for now.