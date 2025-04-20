Zuriko Davitashvili News: Fails to find back of net

Davitashvili had seven shots (two on target), five crosses and six corner kicks in St. Etienne's 2-1 derby win over Lyon Sunday.

The forward was all over the place in the final third but didn't create a single chance or score a goal despite his stat line. However, this is a crucial three points for St. Etienne to possibly avoid relegation. Davitashvili has a challenging matchup next against Strasbourg, a side which has only allowed two goals in its last three matches and 37 goals in Ligue 1 play.