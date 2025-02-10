Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zuriko Davitashvili headshot

Zuriko Davitashvili News: Four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Davitashvili registered four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Rennes.

Davitashvili took four shots in his second consecutive match Saturday, putting two of them on target. It was a solid effort from the forward, but it was not nearly enough to earn his side anything from the match. He added one inaccurate cross, one corner and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 85th minute for Ibrahim Sissoko.

Zuriko Davitashvili
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now