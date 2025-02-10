Zuriko Davitashvili News: Four shots in loss

Davitashvili registered four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Rennes.

Davitashvili took four shots in his second consecutive match Saturday, putting two of them on target. It was a solid effort from the forward, but it was not nearly enough to earn his side anything from the match. He added one inaccurate cross, one corner and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 85th minute for Ibrahim Sissoko.