Zuriko Davitashvili News: Offensive engine

Davitashvili had an assist in St. Etienne's 3-3 draw against Brest Sunday. He finished with seven crosses and six corner kicks, creating two chances.

The forward was on point when it came to service, delivering quality service throughout the match. Davitashvili will have a tough time replicating this type of outing against Lyon, a side which has only allowed 39 goals in 29 league games.