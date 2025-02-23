Fantasy Soccer
Zuriko Davitashvili

Zuriko Davitashvili News: Pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Davitashvili assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Angers.

Davitashvili provided a pair of assists during Saturday's draw, almost creating the winning goal with another chance in the second half. The striker was brilliant throughout, causing major issues in the backline and providing some excellent chances for the rest of the attack. Davitashvili will hope to build on this against some other wide open teams in the coming weeks.

Zuriko Davitashvili
St. Etienne
