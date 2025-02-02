Zuriko Davitashvili News: Scores, subs off injured

Davitashvili scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Lille. He was injured and subbed out in the 87th minute.

Davitashvili bagged the club's lone goal of the match Saturday, finding the net in the sixth minute from the penalty spot to open up the scoring before their eventual loss. This marks his second goal in his past four appearances, now having seven goals in 19 appearances this season. However, it was not all good, as he would leave the field late due to an injury. He will look for only minor issues and a quick return, as he is a regular starter when fit.