French Open 2026 Odds: Clay Performance Score Ranks Sinner the Heavy Favorite, Berrettini the Best Value

We developed a system to measure 2026 French Open odds, favorites and value bets: See RotoWire’s Clay Performance Score rankings, top contenders and sleeper picks.

The 2026 French Open begins May 24 at Stade Roland-Garros, and the men's draw is the deepest clay-court field since the prime Big Three years. Carlos Alcaraz withdrew on April 24 with a wrist injury, the path to the title splinters across 20-plus credible contenders. The best way to separate them isn't by ranking, or recent form, or tennis betting lines. It's all three at once.

That is why RotoWire.com built the Clay Performance Score (CPS), a six-component index covering every player in the 48-man field. CPS surfaces what raw odds don't always price: Career credentials, surface fit, recent form, plus the gap between a player's body of work on dirt and the market's read on it.

This is what the index says about the favorites, value plays and the field below the top line.

Betting Edge 2026 French Open ATP Clay Performance Score Career-credentials index for the men's draw, anchored to current form. ATP top contenders ranked by a six-component model. Tap any row for full breakdown. Sinner Betting Favorite (-260) 90.4 pts CPS Leader-to-Bottom Spread Berrettini Best Value (#11 CPS, +10000) May 24 Roland-Garros Begins Methodology: CPS = career clay win % 30% · clay titles 20% · last 12 months 20% · regular titles 10% · vs top-20 10% · BO5/Slam record 10% . Anchored: Sinner ~92 (current-form premium), Djokovic ~88 (age/injury discount). Source: tennisratio.com, ATP Tour, Wikipedia. Updated May 6, 2026 (Final field of 48 scored). # Player CPS DK Odds 1 Jannik Sinner 92.0 -260 ▶ Clay Titles 3 Total Titles 27 Career Slams 4 Best at RG F (2025) Last 12mo Clay 22-2 Career Clay % 76% DK Outright -260 CPS Rank #1 of 48 World #1 and the only player ever with five consecutive Masters 1000 titles (Paris 2025 plus Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid 2026). 76% career on clay; 22-2 last 52 weeks. Lost the 2025 Roland-Garros final after holding three championship points. Roland-Garros is the only Slam he hasn't won. 2 Novak Djokovic 88.0 +1100 ▶ Clay Titles 20 Total Titles 100 Career Slams 24 Best at RG W (2016, 2021, 2023) Last 12mo Clay 9-1 Career Clay % 80.2% DK Outright +1100 CPS Rank #2 of 48 100 career titles, 24 Slams, three-time Roland-Garros champion. 80% career on clay. Form discounted at 38 — limited 2026 schedule, did not play Madrid — but the credentials are unmatched and a 21-Slam draw still has to navigate him. 3 Alexander Zverev 64.8 +700 ▶ Clay Titles 9 Total Titles 20 Career Slams 0 Best at RG F (2024) Last 12mo Clay 19-6 Career Clay % 73.3% DK Outright +700 CPS Rank #3 of 48 2024 Roland-Garros finalist with nine career clay titles — the most among active non-Big-3 players. 73% career on dirt and 19-6 last 52 weeks. Lost to Sinner in straight sets in the Madrid final. Still chasing his first Slam at 28. 4 Rafael Jodar Small sample 60.3 +2500 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 1 Career Slams 0 Best at RG Debut (2026) Last 12mo Clay 11-1 Career Clay % 91.7% DK Outright +2500 CPS Rank #4 of 48 Won Marrakech in April for his first ATP title and is 11-1 on tour-level clay. Outside the top 900 a year ago, now top 50. Beat Fonseca in Madrid in three sets. Six wins from his only main-draw clay event — Roland-Garros is his second tour-level clay tournament. Sample is tiny. 5 Casper Ruud 59.7 +3000 ▶ Clay Titles 12 Total Titles 14 Career Slams 0 Best at RG F (2022, 2023) Last 12mo Clay 10-5 Career Clay % 73.1% DK Outright +3000 CPS Rank #5 of 48 Two-time Roland-Garros finalist (2022, 2023) with 12 career clay titles — second-most among active players behind Djokovic. Won Madrid in 2025. Career 73% on clay but only 1-5 versus the top 10 in the last 52 weeks. 6 Arthur Fils 51.7 +1400 ▶ Clay Titles 3 Total Titles 4 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2024) Last 12mo Clay 13-1 Career Clay % 68.5% DK Outright +1400 CPS Rank #6 of 48 Won Barcelona 2026 over Rublev for a third career clay title. 13-1 on dirt the last 52 weeks — only Sinner and Alcaraz have a better mark. Won Lyon and Hamburg as a teenager and is now the top-ranked Frenchman. Plays Roland-Garros at home five days before his 22nd birthday. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 49.0 +8000 ▶ Clay Titles 5 Total Titles 11 Career Slams 0 Best at RG F (2021) Last 12mo Clay 7-5 Career Clay % 74.4% DK Outright +8000 CPS Rank #7 of 48 2021 Roland-Garros finalist (held a two-set lead on Djokovic), 2019 ATP Finals champion, three-time Masters 1000 winner including back-to-back Monte Carlo titles. Career 74% on clay — second only to Nadal among active players. Form has cooled to 7-5 on clay the last 52 weeks; ranking has slipped outside the top 50. The credentials say higher than the current odds. 8 Alexander Blockx Small sample 45.1 +8000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 0 Career Slams 0 Best at RG Junior W (2023) Last 12mo Clay 6-2 Career Clay % 75% DK Outright +8000 CPS Rank #8 of 48 2023 boys' Roland-Garros junior champion now exploding through the senior ranks. Reached the Madrid Masters semifinal in April 2026 by knocking out third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, Cobolli, Cerundolo and defending champion Ruud — the last man standing before Zverev. Climbed to a career-high No. 36, becoming Belgian No. 1. Tiny ATP clay sample of 6-2, but the wins all came against the right names. 9 Lorenzo Musetti 41.2 +2500 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 2 Career Slams 0 Best at RG SF (2025) Last 12mo Clay 15-4 Career Clay % 64.9% DK Outright +2500 CPS Rank #9 of 48 2025 Roland-Garros semifinalist and 2026 Monte Carlo finalist. 78.9% on clay over the last 52 weeks — among the best on tour behind Sinner and Alcaraz. Career-high No. 5. The one-handed backhand was built for Paris. Trajectory pick: thinner career titles than the eye test suggests. 10 Andrey Rublev 41.0 +5000 ▶ Clay Titles 4 Total Titles 17 Career Slams 0 Best at RG QF (2017, 2020) Last 12mo Clay 11-6 Career Clay % 65.5% DK Outright +5000 CPS Rank #10 of 48 Monte Carlo 2023 champion with 17 career titles and a 65% mark on clay. 13-0 lifetime on dirt against Spanish opponents (including Nadal and Alcaraz). Lost the Barcelona 2026 final to Fils. The Slam quarterfinal ceiling is the recurring story line. 11 Matteo Berrettini 37.8 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 4 Total Titles 10 Career Slams 0 Best at RG QF (2022) Last 12mo Clay 5-4 Career Clay % 68.3% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #11 of 48 2021 Wimbledon finalist with 10 ATP titles, including a 15-1 clay run in 2024 (Gstaad, Kitzbuhel, Marrakech). Career 68% on dirt — better than the eye test thanks to a heavy forehand that punches through low bounces. Health has been the limiter; ranking is outside the top 50 and 2026 clay has been a 5-4 limp. 12 Flavio Cobolli 36.6 +8000 ▶ Clay Titles 2 Total Titles 3 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2025) Last 12mo Clay 15-4 Career Clay % 63.2% DK Outright +8000 CPS Rank #12 of 48 Won Bucharest and Hamburg on clay in 2025, then Acapulco on hard in 2026 to reach a career-high No. 12. 15-4 on clay over the last 52 weeks — second only to Sinner and Alcaraz on tour. Wimbledon quarterfinalist last summer. The dark horse the formula likes. 13 Francisco Cerundolo 33.9 +4000 ▶ Clay Titles 3 Total Titles 4 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R4 (2023) Last 12mo Clay 19-10 Career Clay % 61.4% DK Outright +4000 CPS Rank #13 of 48 Throwback clay-courter with three career titles on dirt and a 2025 Madrid semifinal. 65% on clay last 52 weeks. Tour-best at winning second-serve points — a clay-specialist trait. Career-high No. 18 in May 2025; 35% career vs top 10 is the ceiling concern. 14 Cameron Norrie 33.2 +8000 ▶ Clay Titles 2 Total Titles 5 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2022, 2023) Last 12mo Clay 10-5 Career Clay % 61.8% DK Outright +8000 CPS Rank #14 of 48 Indian Wells 2021 champion with two clay titles (Lyon, Rio) and a 62% career mark on dirt. 10-5 last 52 weeks. Career-high No. 8 in 2022. The lefty can grind on clay, even if the ceiling is a Slam round-of-16. 15 Daniil Medvedev 33.0 +4000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 22 Career Slams 1 Best at RG QF (2024) Last 12mo Clay 4-4 Career Clay % 55.6% DK Outright +4000 CPS Rank #15 of 48 Twenty-two career titles but historically allergic to clay — his 55.6% career mark is the lowest among elite contenders. Won Rome in 2023 (his only clay title) and reached the 2024 Roland-Garros quarterfinals. Goes 4-4 on dirt over the last 52 weeks. 16 Hubert Hurkacz 30.6 +6000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 8 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R4 (2022) Last 12mo Clay 7-4 Career Clay % 57.5% DK Outright +6000 CPS Rank #16 of 48 Career-high No. 6 in 2024, two Masters 1000 titles on hard, one ATP clay crown at Estoril 2024. Limited 2025 to 26 matches due to injury, now ranked 55. The serve and net game travel; the movement on clay is the limiter. 17 Jakub Mensik Small sample 30.5 +3500 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 2 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R2 (2025) Last 12mo Clay 6-4 Career Clay % 61.1% DK Outright +3500 CPS Rank #17 of 48 Miami Masters champion in 2025 at age 19, beating Djokovic in the final. 12.9 aces per match in the last 52 weeks — tour-leading among contenders. Clay is the worst surface for his serve-first game; just 11-7 ATP and 6-4 over the last year. Talent says higher than the form. 18 Tommy Paul 30.5 +6000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 4 Career Slams 0 Best at RG QF (2025) Last 12mo Clay 12-4 Career Clay % 55.9% DK Outright +6000 CPS Rank #18 of 48 2025 Roland-Garros quarterfinalist and Rome semifinalist — 12-4 on clay over the last 52 weeks, the strongest clay form among American men. Zero clay titles is the asterisk. Career-high No. 8. 19 Ben Shelton 28.1 +4000 ▶ Clay Titles 2 Total Titles 5 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2024) Last 12mo Clay 8-4 Career Clay % 56.1% DK Outright +4000 CPS Rank #19 of 48 Two clay titles already at 23 (Houston 2024, Munich 2026). Power lefty whose serve plays even on slow surfaces. Still raw on dirt — 56% career, 8-4 last 52 weeks — but the upside is real. 20 Alexander Bublik 27.4 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 2 Total Titles 9 Career Slams 0 Best at RG QF (2025) Last 12mo Clay 18-6 Career Clay % 51.4% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #20 of 48 Reached his maiden Slam quarterfinal at Roland-Garros last year and went 16-5 on clay in 2025, taking back-to-back titles in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel. Joined Djokovic and Alcaraz as the only men to win on clay, grass and hard in 2025. Career-high No. 10. The serve plus the off-the-cuff drop-shot game is suddenly working on dirt. 21 Jiri Lehecka 26.7 +8000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 2 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2025) Last 12mo Clay 9-4 Career Clay % 54.5% DK Outright +8000 CPS Rank #21 of 48 Doha 2025 W + Madrid 2025 F + Miami 2026 F. Beat Musetti in straight sets in Madrid 2026. Big-hitting Czech who's added clay results to a previously hard-court résumé. 9-4 last 52 weeks on dirt. 22 Alex de Minaur 26.5 +6500 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 11 Career Slams 0 Best at RG QF (2024) Last 12mo Clay 10-5 Career Clay % 52.7% DK Outright +6500 CPS Rank #22 of 48 Eleven titles, career-high No. 6, seven Slam quarterfinals including 2024 Roland-Garros. Reached the 2025 Monte Carlo semifinal. Tour-best returner against second serves but no clay title in 75-plus matches. Won Rotterdam in February over FAA. 23 Grigor Dimitrov 26.1 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 8 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R4 (2017) Last 12mo Clay 5-4 Career Clay % 59.8% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #23 of 48 2017 ATP Finals champion and three-time Slam semifinalist with eight career titles, including the 2017 Cincinnati Masters. 2024 was a renaissance year (Brisbane title, Miami and Paris finals) before injuries truncated 2025. 5-4 on clay the last 52 weeks. Career-high No. 3. 24 Sebastián Báez 25.1 +15000 ▶ Clay Titles 6 Total Titles 7 Career Slams 0 Best at RG 3R (2024) Last 12mo Clay 8-12 Career Clay % 62.4% DK Outright +15000 CPS Rank #24 of 48 Pure clay-courter in the Diego Schwartzman mold — six of seven ATP titles on dirt, including back-to-back Rio Open crowns in 2024 and 2025. Career 62% on clay. The catch: form has cratered to 8-12 on the surface in the last 52 weeks. Defended Rio is the high-water mark; everything since has been a slog. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime 24.1 +6500 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 9 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R4 (2022) Last 12mo Clay 6-4 Career Clay % 52.9% DK Outright +6500 CPS Rank #25 of 48 2024 Madrid finalist (the deepest clay run of his career) and a 2025 US Open semifinalist who climbed to a career-high No. 5. Reached the Rotterdam final in February. Nine career titles, all on hard. Clay is the sneaky weak surface — 53% career. 26 Valentin Vacherot Small sample 23.1 +12000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 1 Career Slams 0 Best at RG Debut (2026) Last 12mo Clay 3-1 Career Clay % 40% DK Outright +12000 CPS Rank #26 of 48 Shanghai 2025 champion as a qualifier ranked No. 204 — the lowest-ranked Masters 1000 winner ever. Beat Djokovic in the semifinal and his cousin Rinderknech in the final. Career-high No. 16 in May 2026. Sample at ATP clay level is tiny (4-6) but he was 64% on Challenger dirt over hundreds of matches before the breakthrough. 27 Karen Khachanov 21.9 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 7 Career Slams 0 Best at RG QF (2019) Last 12mo Clay 9-6 Career Clay % 58.9% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #27 of 48 Paris Masters champion in 2018 and a two-time Slam semifinalist (US Open 2022, Australian Open 2023). Reached the 2025 Toronto Masters final after beating Zverev. Career 59% on clay; 9-6 on dirt last 52 weeks. Thirty matches against the top 10 yielded only 16 wins — the live-by-the-baseline ceiling is the recurring storyline. 28 Taylor Fritz 19.9 +4000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 12 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R4 (2024) Last 12mo Clay 3-4 Career Clay % 56.5% DK Outright +4000 CPS Rank #28 of 48 Career-high No. 4 and 2024 US Open finalist, but the dirt has never been his canvas — just 3-4 on clay over the last 52 weeks and zero career clay titles. The 2024 Madrid semifinal was his ceiling on the surface. Plus serve, suspect movement. 29 Gaël Monfils 19.4 +15000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 13 Career Slams 0 Best at RG SF (2008) Last 12mo Clay 3-4 Career Clay % 57.9% DK Outright +15000 CPS Rank #29 of 48 Two-time Slam semifinalist (Roland-Garros 2008, US Open 2016) and 2016 Monte Carlo finalist. Holds the Open Era record for five-set wins at the French Open with 12 and is the all-time French leader in Grand Slam match wins. Retiring at the end of 2026 — this is his farewell Roland-Garros. Body of work and home crowd are the entire bull case at +20000. 30 Alexei Popyrin 19.1 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 3 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2024) Last 12mo Clay 9-5 Career Clay % 49.1% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #30 of 48 2024 Canada Masters champion (his maiden Masters 1000) and 2023 Umag clay winner. Career-high No. 19 last August. 9-5 on clay the last 52 weeks — better than the career 49%. Big serve, lottery-ticket forehand. Beat Ruud at Monte Carlo last year. 31 Dino Prizmic Small sample 18.4 +30000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 0 Career Slams 0 Best at RG 1R (2024) Last 12mo Clay 6-4 Career Clay % 53.3% DK Outright +30000 CPS Rank #31 of 48 Croatian wildcard who pushed Djokovic to four sets in Round 1 of Roland-Garros 2024 in his Slam debut. Won Zagreb and Bratislava on the Challenger Tour in 2025 (88% clay record at lower tier last 52 weeks). Reached the Monza Challenger final this week. Twenty years old and accumulating dirt experience on the right runway into Paris. 32 Joao Fonseca 17.8 +2500 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 2 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2025) Last 12mo Clay 8-7 Career Clay % 55.9% DK Outright +2500 CPS Rank #32 of 48 Argentina Open 2025 (clay, age 18) plus Swiss Indoors 2025 (ATP 500). Career-high No. 24 last November. 19-year-old Brazilian with a heavy forehand and Slam-week pedigree (beat Rublev at AO 2025). Only 53% on clay last 52 weeks — the formula penalizes the thin résumé but the ceiling is the story. 33 Frances Tiafoe 17.7 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 4 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2023) Last 12mo Clay 11-7 Career Clay % 50.6% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #33 of 48 Two-time US Open semifinalist (2022, 2024) and Houston champion on clay in 2023. Career-high No. 10. Just 51% career on clay but 11-7 the last 52 weeks. Movement and athleticism translate to dirt; the heavier ball strikers historically don't. 34 Alejandro Tabilo 17.2 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 3 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2024) Last 12mo Clay 11-6 Career Clay % 53.7% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #34 of 48 Beat Djokovic in straight sets at Rome 2024 en route to a Masters 1000 semifinal. Career-high No. 19 that summer. Lefty grinder with 11-6 on clay the last 52 weeks and 150-91 lifetime on Challenger dirt. The 2026 Rio final shows the surface still suits him. 35 Sebastian Korda 17.1 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 3 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2024) Last 12mo Clay 5-5 Career Clay % 53.8% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #35 of 48 Won Parma in 2021 to become the first American man to win on European clay since Querrey in 2010. Career-high No. 15 in 2024 with three ATP titles. Career 54% on clay; 5-5 the last 52 weeks. Beat Alcaraz at Monte Carlo 2022 — the clay form has been intermittent ever since. 36 Tallon Griekspoor 13.8 +15000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 3 Career Slams 0 Best at RG 3R (2024, 2025) Last 12mo Clay 11-7 Career Clay % 49.1% DK Outright +15000 CPS Rank #36 of 48 Three-time ATP titlist (two grass, one hard) and the current Dutch No. 1 at career-high No. 21. Has quietly become a clay threat — 11-7 on dirt the last 52 weeks (61%) is materially better than his 49% career baseline. Big serve, flat groundstrokes; dangerous early-round, fades against the elite. 37 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 11.2 +8000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 0 Career Slams 0 Best at RG QF (2021) Last 12mo Clay 3-4 Career Clay % 53.1% DK Outright +8000 CPS Rank #37 of 48 Career-high No. 14 last November after four ATP finals in 2025 (Basel, Acapulco, Washington, Delray Beach) — still has zero career titles. 2022 Monte Carlo finalist. RG quarterfinal in 2021. Clay results have cooled this season (3-4 last 52 weeks). 38 Tomas Machac Small sample 9.8 +8000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 2 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R3 (2025) Last 12mo Clay 2-5 Career Clay % 52.2% DK Outright +8000 CPS Rank #38 of 48 2026 Australian Open round-of-16 finisher and 2024 Olympic mixed doubles silver medalist. Two ATP titles, both on hard. Career-high No. 19. Just 2-5 on clay the last 52 weeks — the flat hitting and counter-puncher game has not translated to dirt. 39 Learner Tien Small sample 9.2 +8000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 1 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R1 (2025) Last 12mo Clay 1-6 Career Clay % 14.3% DK Outright +8000 CPS Rank #39 of 48 2026 Australian Open quarterfinalist and reigning Next Gen ATP Finals champion. The lefty has elite hard-court results — but a 1-6 ATP clay record and a first-round Roland-Garros exit last year. The body of work on dirt simply does not exist yet. 40 Martín Landaluce Small sample 8.6 +30000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 0 Career Slams 0 Best at RG Debut (2026) Last 12mo Clay 0-2 Career Clay % 30% DK Outright +30000 CPS Rank #40 of 48 Twenty-year-old Spaniard whose first ATP signature win came taking out Khachanov as a qualifier at Miami 2026 to reach the round of 16. Three Challenger titles, all on hard. Has played only six career ATP-level clay matches and lost all six. Roland-Garros main-draw debut — the upside is real, but the surface evidence is not. 41 Gabriel Diallo Small sample 7.4 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 1 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R2 (2025) Last 12mo Clay 5-5 Career Clay % 46.2% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #41 of 48 2025 's-Hertogenbosch champion on grass for his first ATP title; career-high No. 29 in March 2026. The 6'8" Canadian's serve plus net game has translated more on grass than dirt — career 46% on clay, 5-5 the last 52 weeks. 42 Denis Shapovalov 7.2 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 4 Career Slams 0 Best at RG 4R (2019) Last 12mo Clay 3-5 Career Clay % 48.1% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #42 of 48 Reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021 and a Madrid Masters final in 2023. Career-high No. 10 in September 2020. Lefty with a one-handed backhand who lives and dies by the topspin forehand. Career 48% on clay; 3-5 in the last 52 weeks. Belgrade 2022 was his only ATP clay title. Athletic and dangerous on the right day, just inconsistent. 43 Jan-Lennard Struff 6.7 +15000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 1 Career Slams 0 Best at RG 4R (2019, 2021) Last 12mo Clay 3-9 Career Clay % 50.6% DK Outright +15000 CPS Rank #43 of 48 2023 Madrid Masters finalist (lucky loser to runner-up — the comeback story of that clay season) and 2024 Munich champion as the third-oldest first-time ATP titlist in tour history at 33. Career 51% on clay, but recent form is a bleak 3-9. Entered Roland-Garros at world No. 82, ranking-wise his lowest French Open showing in seven years. 44 Ugo Humbert 4.9 +25000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 7 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R2 (2020, 2021) Last 12mo Clay 3-5 Career Clay % 32% DK Outright +25000 CPS Rank #44 of 48 2024 Paris Masters finalist with seven ATP titles (six hard, one grass) and a career-high No. 14. The lefty serve and flat ground strokes have never translated to clay — just 32% on dirt for his career and 3-5 the last 52 weeks. RG has been a first-week exit story line. 45 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Small sample 4.2 +15000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 2 Career Slams 0 Best at RG 2R (2025) Last 12mo Clay 2-6 Career Clay % 42.9% DK Outright +15000 CPS Rank #45 of 48 Holds the Wimbledon record for fastest serve at 153 mph and the all-time record for the fastest second serve at 147 mph. Won Lyon in 2024 as a wildcard for his maiden ATP title and Basel that same year for his first ATP 500. Career 43% on clay, 2-6 last 52 weeks — the serve doesn't translate to dirt the same way. Home crowd in Paris is the only edge. 46 Reilly Opelka 3.2 +20000 ▶ Clay Titles 1 Total Titles 4 Career Slams 0 Best at RG 3R (2021) Last 12mo Clay 2-5 Career Clay % 41% DK Outright +20000 CPS Rank #46 of 48 Six-foot-eleven serve and a 2021 Toronto Masters final on the résumé. Won the US Men's Clay Court in 2022 — his lone clay title. Clay is the worst surface for any pure-serve game and the numbers say it: 41% career, 2-5 the last 52 weeks. Nine of 14 career meetings against the top 10 came his way; almost none of them were on dirt. 47 Alex Michelsen Small sample 2.5 +13000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 0 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R2 (2025) Last 12mo Clay 1-5 Career Clay % 33.3% DK Outright +13000 CPS Rank #47 of 48 Career-high No. 30 last July after a 2025 Canada Masters quarterfinal at age 20. Hard court is the canvas — 33% career on clay and just 1-5 over the last 52 weeks. The serve and the calm temperament travel; the surface fit doesn't. 48 Arthur Rinderknech 1.6 +10000 ▶ Clay Titles 0 Total Titles 0 Career Slams 0 Best at RG R2 (2022, 2023) Last 12mo Clay 5-7 Career Clay % 46.2% DK Outright +10000 CPS Rank #48 of 48 2025 Shanghai Masters finalist (lost to cousin Vacherot) for the deepest run of his career. Career-high No. 24 in May 2026. Still chasing a maiden ATP title at 30. Clay has been the worst surface — 46% career, 5-7 the last 52 weeks. Big serve, French home crowd in Paris is the only edge.

Use this new insight to make your French Open picks at sports betting sites. Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam played on a clay court and the surface is very different from the other three majors.

How the Clay Performance Score Works

CPS is built from six signals, each chosen to isolate a different dimension of clay-court ability:

· Career Clay Win %: 30%. The most predictive signal. Normalized to a 45-85% scale, since 45% is essentially the ATP-level baseline and 85% is rare air (Nadal's career mark was 90.5%).

· Clay Titles: 20%. Trophies are evidence. Capped at 12 so Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic don't run away from the field.

· Last 12 Months: 20%. This means recent form is weighted equally with career titles. A player going 13-1 on dirt over the past 52 weeks is telling you something different than the same player going 5-9.

· Regular ATP Titles: 10%. Slams (×15), Masters 1000 (×5), others (×1.5), capped at 120. Captures pedigree without giving it too much weight.

· Vs. Top-20: 10%. Who actually can beat the elites? Normalized 18-55%.

· BO5/Slam Record: 10%. This accounts for all Grand Slam finals reached and major titles won (French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open). This accounts for two weeks of best-of-five sets tennis, rewarding players who have done it before.

Eleven players carry a small sample badge for fewer than 30 ATP-level career clay matches (useful for separating actual track records from intriguing flashes). This is exclusive to RotoWire, where you can find the best legal sports betting promotions.

French Open 2026 Odds: The Top of the Men's Draw

These French Open 2026 odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 8, 2026. The full 48-player CPS board is embedded above.

Jannik Sinner (-260 odds, CPS 92.0)

Sinner heads to Paris on the back of a five-Masters-1000 winning streak, including Paris in 2025 plus Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid in 2026. He is the only player in tour history to win five consecutive Masters 1000 titles. He held three championship points in last year's Roland-Garros final before losing to Alcaraz in five sets. The French Open is the only Grand Slam that Sinner has yet to win. With Alcaraz out, the most credible player who has beaten him on clay this year isn't in the field. The -260 price on Sinner as the Roland-Garros winner reflects all of it.

Novak Djokovic (+1100, CPS 88.0)

Djokovic is 38, his 2026 schedule has been deliberately light, and he skipped Madrid. The credentials still tower over the field: 100 career ATP titles, a record 24 Grand Slams and three Roland-Garros crowns even in the era when Nadal ruled Parisian clay. Djokovic's 80.2% career clay win percentage is the highest of any active player. The CPS formula has him at 96.4 raw, anchored down to 88 to reflect age and workload. At +1100, he's the value play among the elite if he plays. The "if" is doing real work in that sentence.

Alexander Zverev (+700, CPS 64.8)

Zverev has been the bridesmaid forever in Slams. He was the 2024 Roland-Garros finalist (losing to Alcaraz), two other major finals, zero Grand Slam wins. But the 29-year-old German has nine career clay titles (most among active non-Big-Three players), a 73% career mark on the surface, and he is 19-6 over the past 52 weeks on dirt. He lost the Madrid 2026 final to Sinner in straight sets. At +700 the price is fair, not generous.

Casper Ruud (+3000, CPS 59.7)

His 12 career clay titles are second only to Djokovic among active players. He made two Roland-Garros finals (2022, 2023) and won Madrid in 2025. The Norwegian's 73.1% career rate on clay is elite. The catch: Ruud is just 1-5 against the top 10 over the past 52 weeks. He'll bag rounds. The price reflects the quarterfinal-to-semifinal ceiling.

Arthur Fils (+1400, CPS 51.7)

The 21-year-old Frenchman is 13-1 on clay over the last 52 weeks, second only to Sinner among the field. Won at Barcelona in 2026 over Andrey Rublev for his third career clay title. Fils plays Roland-Garros at home five days before his 22nd birthday and is ranked top-10 for the first time. At +1400 he is the most reasonable home-soil ticket since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was in his prime.

Roland-Garros Best Value Bets: Where the Index Disagrees with the Market

The most useful CPS output is the gap between formula rank and market rank. These are players that the index rates substantially higher than DraftKings prices imply.

Matteo Berrettini (+10000), Best Value Pick

CPS rank 11 against a market rank of 27, the largest disconnect in the field. The index has Berrettini ahead of Flavio Cobolli, Francisco Cerundolo, Cameron Norrie, Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur, whose French Open futures are all priced shorter. The case: Berrettini has a 68.3% career clay rate, four clay titles, including a 15-1 dirt run in 2024 (Gstaad, Kitzbühel, Marrakech). The catch: Outside the top 50, 5-4 last 52 weeks on clay, persistent health concerns. CPS is telling you the credentials say more than the recent ranking. Whether you act on that at sports betting apps depends on his health; if he's all good he is a French Open longshot to watch.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+8000), Highest CPS at Four-Figure Odds

Tsitsipas' 74.4% career clay win rate is second only to Nadal among the modern era. He has a Roland-Garros final (2021), three Masters 1000 titles including back-to-back Monte Carlo crowns, and the 2019 ATP Finals. The market has discounted him for a 7-5 form line in the past 52 weeks, plus a slide outside the ATP top 50. The formula is asking: Does form cancel that body of work entirely? At +8000, the answer is no.

Alexander Blockx (+8000), Dark Horse

The 20-year-old Belgian is the breakout name on the board. He reached the Madrid Masters 1000 semifinal in April 2026 by knocking out third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cobolli, Cerundolo and defending champion Casper Ruud. Blockx was the last man standing before Zverev. The 2023 boys' Roland-Garros junior champion now sits at career-high No. 36 and 6-2 on ATP-level clay (75%). The catch is, he has a small sample size and our formula tags him with the small-sample badge. But the names he has defeated on ATP clay list are the right ones.

Sebastián Báez (+15000)

A clay specialist by every measurable standard: He has a 62.4% career win rate on the surface, six of his seven ATP titles on dirt, including back-to-back Rio Open crowns in 2024 and 2025. The market has soured after his recent 8-12 form drop. The formula has him ranked above 15 players priced shorter. If you weight surface specialism over recent form, this is the ticket at this price tier.

Overrated French Open 2026 Picks Based on Clay Performance Score

The other side of the CPS read is these players whose betting price suggests a deeper-than-warranted clay-court ceiling.

Daniil Medvedev (+4000, CPS 33.0)

He has 22 career titles, but only one on clay (Rome 2023). Career 55.6% on dirt, the lowest mark among the elite contenders. CPS has him at No. 15, behind Norrie, Cerundolo and Hubert Hurkacz. The +4000 price reflects ranking and Slam pedigree; the formula reflects what happens when a hard-court player goes best-of-five against quality opposition on red clay.

Taylor Fritz (+4000, CPS 19.9)

He is ranked No. 7 and was a 2024 U.S. Open finalist, but Fritz owns zero career clay titles and a 3-4 record on dirt over the past 52 weeks. CPS rates him 28th, closer to the bottom third of the field than the top. Fair price on a hard-court resume; weak price on his clay-court credentials.

Reilly Opelka (+20000, CPS 3.2)

This is another American with a pure-serve game on the slowest surface in tennis (41% career on clay, 2-5 last 52 weeks on dirt). The formula bottoms him out and the price reflects that. Sometimes the index just confirms what the market already knows.

What CPS Is Not Telling You

A few caveats worth naming:

· Draw matters, and the model doesn't see it. When the bracket is released May 22, this leaderboard becomes a starting point, not a final answer. A Sinner-Zverev quarterfinal collision and a Sinner-Ruud one are different events.

· Anchoring is a judgment call. Sinner at 92 instead of 74.2 is a manual adjustment for a five-Masters-1000 streak that the formula doesn't fully capture. Djokovic at 88 instead of 96.4 is a manual adjustment for age and a light 2026 schedule. If you disagree with those weights, the rest of the leaderboard still holds. Both are at the top either way.

· Small samples are real. Eleven players have fewer than 30 ATP-level clay matches. The badge flags it; the formula still uses what data exists. Jodar at 91.7% on 12 matches is not the same as Ruud at 73.1% after 216 matches. Both score high. Treat them differently.

· The model ignores match-level matchups. Tabilo has beaten Djokovic on clay. Rublev is 13-0 lifetime on dirt against Spanish opponents. CPS doesn't see those edges. Use it as a base rate, not the last word.

French Open 2026 Schedule and Key Dates

• Qualifying: May 19-22

• Main draw begins: Sunday, May 24, 2026

• French Open men's final: Sunday, June 7, 2026

• Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

French Open 2026 Prize Money

The 2026 Roland-Garros prize pool is among the richest in tennis. Based on the 2025 schedule (the federation typically announces 2026 figures in mid-May), the men's singles champion is expected to receive about $3 million (USD), with the runner-up taking $1.5 million. Prize money is awarded across all rounds, with first-round main-draw losers earning nearly $92,000.

French Open 2026 FAQ

When does the 2026 French Open start?

The main draw begins Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. Qualifying runs May 19-22. The men's final is scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 French Open?

Jannik Sinner has -260 odds on DraftKings. He is the only player on the CPS board scored above 90, anchored to 92 in recognition of his five consecutive Masters-1000 tournament titles.

What is the best value bet at the 2026 French Open?

By the CPS index, Matteo Berrettini at +10000 has the largest gap between formula rank (No. 11) and market rank (No. 27). Stefanos Tsitsipas at +8000 is the highest-rated player in our CPS who is at four-figure French Open men's singles odds.

Has Jannik Sinner won the French Open?

No. Roland-Garros is the only Slam that Sinner has yet to win. He lost the 2025 final to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets after holding three championship points.

Who has the best career clay win percentage on the men's tour?

Among active players: Djokovic (80.2%), Sinner (76.0%), Tsitsipas (74.4%), Zverev (73.3%), Ruud (73.1%).

Is Carlos Alcaraz playing in the 2026 French Open?

No. Alcaraz withdrew on April 24, 2026 with a wrist injury.

What is the Clay Performance Score?

A six-component index built by RotoWire that ranks every contender in the men's draw on career clay win percentage (30%), clay titles (20%), past 12 months on dirt (20%), regular ATP titles (10%), record vs. top-20 opponents (10%) and Grand Slam record (10%).