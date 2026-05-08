French Open 2026 Odds: Clay Performance Score Ranks Sinner the Heavy Favorite, Berrettini the Best Value

We developed a system to measure 2026 French Open odds, favorites and value bets: See RotoWire’s Clay Performance Score rankings, top contenders and sleeper picks.
May 8, 2026
French Open 2026 Odds: Clay Performance Score Ranks Sinner the Heavy Favorite, Berrettini the Best Value
May 8, 2026

The 2026 French Open begins May 24 at Stade Roland-Garros, and the men's draw is the deepest clay-court field since the prime Big Three years. Carlos Alcaraz withdrew on April 24 with a wrist injury, the path to the title splinters across 20-plus credible contenders. The best way to separate them isn't by ranking, or recent form, or tennis betting lines. It's all three at once.

That is why RotoWire.com built the Clay Performance Score (CPS), a six-component index covering every player in the 48-man field. CPS surfaces what raw odds don't always price: Career credentials, surface fit, recent form, plus the gap between a player's body of work on dirt and the market's read on it.

This is what the index says about the favorites, value plays and the field below the top line.

Betting Edge
2026 French Open ATP Clay Performance Score
Career-credentials index for the men's draw, anchored to current form. ATP top contenders ranked by a six-component model. Tap any row for full breakdown.
Sinner
Betting Favorite (-260)
90.4 pts
CPS Leader-to-Bottom Spread
Berrettini
Best Value (#11 CPS, +10000)
May 24
Roland-Garros Begins
Methodology: CPS = career clay win % 30% · clay titles 20% · last 12 months 20% · regular titles 10% · vs top-20 10% · BO5/Slam record 10%. Anchored: Sinner ~92 (current-form premium), Djokovic ~88 (age/injury discount). Source: tennisratio.com, ATP Tour, Wikipedia. Updated May 6, 2026 (Final field of 48 scored).
# Player CPS DK Odds
1
Jannik Sinner
ITA · Age 24 · 76-24 clay (76%)
92.0
-260
2
Novak Djokovic
SRB · Age 38 · 275-68 clay (80.2%)
88.0
+1100
3
Alexander Zverev
GER · Age 28 · 173-63 clay (73.3%)
64.8
+700
4
Rafael JodarSmall sample
ESP · Age 19 · 11-1 clay (91.7%)
60.3
+2500
5
Casper Ruud
NOR · Age 26 · 158-58 clay (73.1%)
59.7
+3000
6
Arthur Fils
FRA · Age 21 · 37-17 clay (68.5%)
51.7
+1400
7
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE · Age 27 · 116-40 clay (74.4%)
49.0
+8000
8
Alexander BlockxSmall sample
BEL · Age 20 · 6-2 clay (75%)
45.1
+8000
9
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA · Age 24 · 74-40 clay (64.9%)
41.2
+2500
10
Andrey Rublev
RUS · Age 28 · 91-48 clay (65.5%)
41.0
+5000
11
Matteo Berrettini
ITA · Age 30 · 110-51 clay (68.3%)
37.8
+10000
12
Flavio Cobolli
ITA · Age 23 · 36-21 clay (63.2%)
36.6
+8000
13
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG · Age 27 · 86-54 clay (61.4%)
33.9
+4000
14
Cameron Norrie
GBR · Age 30 · 68-42 clay (61.8%)
33.2
+8000
15
Daniil Medvedev
RUS · Age 30 · 45-36 clay (55.6%)
33.0
+4000
16
Hubert Hurkacz
POL · Age 29 · 42-31 clay (57.5%)
30.6
+6000
17
Jakub MensikSmall sample
CZE · Age 20 · 11-7 clay (61.1%)
30.5
+3500
18
Tommy Paul
USA · Age 28 · 38-30 clay (55.9%)
30.5
+6000
19
Ben Shelton
USA · Age 23 · 23-18 clay (56.1%)
28.1
+4000
20
Alexander Bublik
KAZ · Age 28 · 37-35 clay (51.4%)
27.4
+10000
21
Jiri Lehecka
CZE · Age 24 · 24-20 clay (54.5%)
26.7
+8000
22
Alex de Minaur
AUS · Age 27 · 39-35 clay (52.7%)
26.5
+6500
23
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL · Age 34 · 104-70 clay (59.8%)
26.1
+10000
24
Sebastián Báez
ARG · Age 25 · 83-50 clay (62.4%)
25.1
+15000
25
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN · Age 25 · 46-41 clay (52.9%)
24.1
+6500
26
Valentin VacherotSmall sample
MON · Age 27 · 4-6 clay (40%)
23.1
+12000
27
Karen Khachanov
RUS · Age 29 · 76-53 clay (58.9%)
21.9
+10000
28
Taylor Fritz
USA · Age 28 · 52-40 clay (56.5%)
19.9
+4000
29
Gaël Monfils
FRA · Age 39 · 135-98 clay (57.9%)
19.4
+15000
30
Alexei Popyrin
AUS · Age 26 · 27-28 clay (49.1%)
19.1
+10000
31
Dino PrizmicSmall sample
CRO · Age 20 · 8-7 clay (53.3%)
18.4
+30000
32
Joao Fonseca
BRA · Age 19 · 19-15 clay (55.9%)
17.8
+2500
33
Frances Tiafoe
USA · Age 28 · 45-44 clay (50.6%)
17.7
+10000
34
Alejandro Tabilo
CHI · Age 28 · 36-31 clay (53.7%)
17.2
+10000
35
Sebastian Korda
USA · Age 25 · 28-24 clay (53.8%)
17.1
+10000
36
Tallon Griekspoor
NED · Age 29 · 26-27 clay (49.1%)
13.8
+15000
37
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP · Age 26 · 51-45 clay (53.1%)
11.2
+8000
38
Tomas MachacSmall sample
CZE · Age 25 · 12-11 clay (52.2%)
9.8
+8000
39
Learner TienSmall sample
USA · Age 20 · 1-6 clay (14.3%)
9.2
+8000
40
Martín LandaluceSmall sample
ESP · Age 20 · 0-6 clay (30%)
8.6
+30000
41
Gabriel DialloSmall sample
CAN · Age 24 · 6-7 clay (46.2%)
7.4
+10000
42
Denis Shapovalov
CAN · Age 27 · 37-40 clay (48.1%)
7.2
+10000
43
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER · Age 35 · 81-79 clay (50.6%)
6.7
+15000
44
Ugo Humbert
FRA · Age 27 · 16-34 clay (32%)
4.9
+25000
45
Giovanni Mpetshi PerricardSmall sample
FRA · Age 22 · 6-8 clay (42.9%)
4.2
+15000
46
Reilly Opelka
USA · Age 28 · 16-23 clay (41%)
3.2
+20000
47
Alex MichelsenSmall sample
USA · Age 21 · 6-12 clay (33.3%)
2.5
+13000
48
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA · Age 30 · 24-28 clay (46.2%)
1.6
+10000
RotoWire Clay Performance Score — tennisratio.com / ATP / Wikipedia — Updated May 6, 2026 (Final field of 48 scored)

Use this new insight to make your French Open picks at sports betting sites. Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam played on a clay court and the surface is very different from the other three majors.

How the Clay Performance Score Works

CPS is built from six signals, each chosen to isolate a different dimension of clay-court ability:

·       Career Clay Win %: 30%. The most predictive signal. Normalized to a 45-85% scale, since 45% is essentially the ATP-level baseline and 85% is rare air (Nadal's career mark was 90.5%).

·       Clay Titles: 20%. Trophies are evidence. Capped at 12 so Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic don't run away from the field.

·       Last 12 Months: 20%. This means recent form is weighted equally with career titles. A player going 13-1 on dirt over the past 52 weeks is telling you something different than the same player going 5-9.

·       Regular ATP Titles: 10%. Slams (×15), Masters 1000 (×5), others (×1.5), capped at 120. Captures pedigree without giving it too much weight.

·       Vs. Top-20: 10%. Who actually can beat the elites? Normalized 18-55%.

·       BO5/Slam Record: 10%. This accounts for all Grand Slam finals reached and major titles won (French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open). This accounts for two weeks of best-of-five sets tennis, rewarding players who have done it before.

Eleven players carry a small sample badge for fewer than 30 ATP-level career clay matches (useful for separating actual track records from intriguing flashes). This is exclusive to RotoWire, where you can find the best legal sports betting promotions.

French Open 2026 Odds: The Top of the Men's Draw

These French Open 2026 odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 8, 2026. The full 48-player CPS board is embedded above.

Jannik Sinner (-260 odds, CPS 92.0)

Sinner heads to Paris on the back of a five-Masters-1000 winning streak, including Paris in 2025 plus Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid in 2026. He is the only player in tour history to win five consecutive Masters 1000 titles. He held three championship points in last year's Roland-Garros final before losing to Alcaraz in five sets. The French Open is the only Grand Slam that Sinner has yet to win. With Alcaraz out, the most credible player who has beaten him on clay this year isn't in the field. The -260 price on Sinner as the Roland-Garros winner reflects all of it.

Novak Djokovic (+1100, CPS 88.0)

Djokovic is 38, his 2026 schedule has been deliberately light, and he skipped Madrid. The credentials still tower over the field: 100 career ATP titles, a record 24 Grand Slams and three Roland-Garros crowns even in the era when Nadal ruled Parisian clay. Djokovic's 80.2% career clay win percentage is the highest of any active player. The CPS formula has him at 96.4 raw, anchored down to 88 to reflect age and workload. At +1100, he's the value play among the elite if he plays. The "if" is doing real work in that sentence.

Alexander Zverev (+700, CPS 64.8)

Zverev has been the bridesmaid forever in Slams. He was the 2024 Roland-Garros finalist (losing to Alcaraz), two other major finals, zero Grand Slam wins. But the 29-year-old German has nine career clay titles (most among active non-Big-Three players), a 73% career mark on the surface, and he is 19-6 over the past 52 weeks on dirt. He lost the Madrid 2026 final to Sinner in straight sets. At +700 the price is fair, not generous.

Casper Ruud (+3000, CPS 59.7)

His 12 career clay titles are second only to Djokovic among active players. He made two Roland-Garros finals (2022, 2023) and won Madrid in 2025. The Norwegian's 73.1% career rate on clay is elite. The catch: Ruud is just 1-5 against the top 10 over the past 52 weeks. He'll bag rounds. The price reflects the quarterfinal-to-semifinal ceiling.

Arthur Fils (+1400, CPS 51.7)

The 21-year-old Frenchman is 13-1 on clay over the last 52 weeks, second only to Sinner among the field. Won at Barcelona in 2026 over Andrey Rublev for his third career clay title. Fils plays Roland-Garros at home five days before his 22nd birthday and is ranked top-10 for the first time. At +1400 he is the most reasonable home-soil ticket since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was in his prime.

Roland-Garros Best Value Bets: Where the Index Disagrees with the Market

The most useful CPS output is the gap between formula rank and market rank. These are players that the index rates substantially higher than DraftKings prices imply.

Matteo Berrettini (+10000), Best Value Pick

CPS rank 11 against a market rank of 27, the largest disconnect in the field. The index has Berrettini ahead of Flavio Cobolli, Francisco Cerundolo, Cameron Norrie, Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur, whose French Open futures are all priced shorter. The case: Berrettini has a 68.3% career clay rate, four clay titles, including a 15-1 dirt run in 2024 (Gstaad, Kitzbühel, Marrakech). The catch: Outside the top 50, 5-4 last 52 weeks on clay, persistent health concerns. CPS is telling you the credentials say more than the recent ranking. Whether you act on that at sports betting apps depends on his health; if he's all good he is a French Open longshot to watch.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+8000), Highest CPS at Four-Figure Odds

Tsitsipas' 74.4% career clay win rate is second only to Nadal among the modern era. He has a Roland-Garros final (2021), three Masters 1000 titles including back-to-back Monte Carlo crowns, and the 2019 ATP Finals. The market has discounted him for a 7-5 form line in the past 52 weeks, plus a slide outside the ATP top 50. The formula is asking: Does form cancel that body of work entirely? At +8000, the answer is no.

Alexander Blockx (+8000), Dark Horse

The 20-year-old Belgian is the breakout name on the board. He reached the Madrid Masters 1000 semifinal in April 2026 by knocking out third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cobolli, Cerundolo and defending champion Casper Ruud. Blockx was the last man standing before Zverev. The 2023 boys' Roland-Garros junior champion now sits at career-high No. 36 and 6-2 on ATP-level clay (75%). The catch is, he has a small sample size and our formula tags him with the small-sample badge. But the names he has defeated on ATP clay list are the right ones.

Sebastián Báez (+15000)

A clay specialist by every measurable standard: He has a 62.4% career win rate on the surface, six of his seven ATP titles on dirt, including back-to-back Rio Open crowns in 2024 and 2025. The market has soured after his recent 8-12 form drop. The formula has him ranked above 15 players priced shorter. If you weight surface specialism over recent form, this is the ticket at this price tier.

Overrated French Open 2026 Picks Based on Clay Performance Score

The other side of the CPS read is these players whose betting price suggests a deeper-than-warranted clay-court ceiling.

Daniil Medvedev (+4000, CPS 33.0)

He has 22 career titles, but only one on clay (Rome 2023). Career 55.6% on dirt, the lowest mark among the elite contenders. CPS has him at No. 15, behind Norrie, Cerundolo and Hubert Hurkacz. The +4000 price reflects ranking and Slam pedigree; the formula reflects what happens when a hard-court player goes best-of-five against quality opposition on red clay.

Taylor Fritz (+4000, CPS 19.9)

He is ranked No. 7 and was a 2024 U.S. Open finalist, but Fritz owns zero career clay titles and a 3-4 record on dirt over the past 52 weeks. CPS rates him 28th, closer to the bottom third of the field than the top. Fair price on a hard-court resume; weak price on his clay-court credentials.

Reilly Opelka (+20000, CPS 3.2)

This is another American with a pure-serve game on the slowest surface in tennis (41% career on clay, 2-5 last 52 weeks on dirt). The formula bottoms him out and the price reflects that. Sometimes the index just confirms what the market already knows.

What CPS Is Not Telling You

A few caveats worth naming:

·       Draw matters, and the model doesn't see it. When the bracket is released May 22, this leaderboard becomes a starting point, not a final answer. A Sinner-Zverev quarterfinal collision and a Sinner-Ruud one are different events.

·       Anchoring is a judgment call. Sinner at 92 instead of 74.2 is a manual adjustment for a five-Masters-1000 streak that the formula doesn't fully capture. Djokovic at 88 instead of 96.4 is a manual adjustment for age and a light 2026 schedule. If you disagree with those weights, the rest of the leaderboard still holds. Both are at the top either way.

·       Small samples are real. Eleven players have fewer than 30 ATP-level clay matches. The badge flags it; the formula still uses what data exists. Jodar at 91.7% on 12 matches is not the same as Ruud at 73.1% after 216 matches. Both score high. Treat them differently.

·       The model ignores match-level matchups. Tabilo has beaten Djokovic on clay. Rublev is 13-0 lifetime on dirt against Spanish opponents. CPS doesn't see those edges. Use it as a base rate, not the last word.

French Open 2026 Schedule and Key Dates

•            Qualifying: May 19-22

•            Main draw begins: Sunday, May 24, 2026

•            French Open men's final: Sunday, June 7, 2026

•            Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

French Open 2026 Prize Money

The 2026 Roland-Garros prize pool is among the richest in tennis. Based on the 2025 schedule (the federation typically announces 2026 figures in mid-May), the men's singles champion is expected to receive about $3 million (USD), with the runner-up taking $1.5 million. Prize money is awarded across all rounds, with first-round main-draw losers earning nearly $92,000.

French Open 2026 FAQ

When does the 2026 French Open start?

The main draw begins Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. Qualifying runs May 19-22. The men's final is scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 French Open?

Jannik Sinner has -260 odds on DraftKings. He is the only player on the CPS board scored above 90, anchored to 92 in recognition of his five consecutive Masters-1000 tournament titles.

What is the best value bet at the 2026 French Open?

By the CPS index, Matteo Berrettini at +10000 has the largest gap between formula rank (No. 11) and market rank (No. 27). Stefanos Tsitsipas at +8000 is the highest-rated player in our CPS who is at four-figure French Open men's singles odds.

Has Jannik Sinner won the French Open?

No. Roland-Garros is the only Slam that Sinner has yet to win. He lost the 2025 final to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets after holding three championship points.

Who has the best career clay win percentage on the men's tour?

Among active players: Djokovic (80.2%), Sinner (76.0%), Tsitsipas (74.4%), Zverev (73.3%), Ruud (73.1%).

Is Carlos Alcaraz playing in the 2026 French Open?

No. Alcaraz withdrew on April 24, 2026 with a wrist injury.

What is the Clay Performance Score?

A six-component index built by RotoWire that ranks every contender in the men's draw on career clay win percentage (30%), clay titles (20%), past 12 months on dirt (20%), regular ATP titles (10%), record vs. top-20 opponents (10%) and Grand Slam record (10%).

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