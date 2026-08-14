The second round of the Cincinnati Open begins Saturday. This will be our first look at the 32 seeds in the men's and women's draws, who had first-round byes. Ascendant young players in both the men's and women's draws will look to build on their recent success, while there could be value in picking against clay-court specialists who will feel far less comfortable on Cincinnati's quick hard courts.

All Tennis Odds & Lines below are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds for tennis betting by checking other best sports betting sites and sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Cincinnati Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Jan-Lennard Struff (+184) vs. Alejandro Tabilo

These players both prefer natural surfaces over hard courts, as each one has a sub-.500 career hard-court record. Tabilo has a 14-spot edge in the rankings, but Struff has more natural power to fall back on in these fast conditions. The latter has also had a chance to test out the court speed, as Struff is coming off a three-set first-round win over Roman Andres Burruchaga. This first career meeting between Struff and Tabilo feels much closer to a toss-up than the odds suggest.

Lois Boisson (+347) vs. Belinda Bencic

Bencic was unable to take the court for her quarterfinal match in Toronto a few days ago due to a hip injury, so the No. 12 seed is likely to be at less than 100 percent physically against a tricky opponent in Boisson. Injuries have prevented Boisson from building on last year's Cinderella run to the French Open semifinals, but the talented Frenchwoman is coming off a strong first-round performance against 56th-ranked American Ashlyn Krueger.

Honorable Mention

Zeynep Sonmez (+307) vs. Amanda Anisimova

Cincinnati Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Alexandra Eala (-210) vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Eala has been virtually upset-proof, with only one loss in the last six months to a player ranked outside the top 30. She has climbed to 20th in the rankings with a 10-2 record since the start of Wimbledon, including a WTA 500-level title at the Mubadala DC Open. The ascendant 21-year-old is unlikely to slow her roll against the 74th-ranked Ruse, who has won only two of her last nine main-draw level hard-court matches.

Alexander Zverev (-373) vs. Cameron Norrie

Norrie is among the most dangerous unseeded floaters in the Cincinnati Open draw, but the British lefty has had no success against Zverev in particular, as the top-seeded German has won all seven of their previous matchups, including four straight-set wins in as many best-of-three set matches. Zverev's rock-solid backhand doesn't mind going crosscourt against Norrie's forehand, while Norrie's flat backhand hasn't troubled Zverev's forehand in those exchanges. After crashing out early in Montreal, Zverev should get back on track here in his first Cincinnati Open action.

Honorable Mention

Rafael Jodar (-243) vs. Denis Shapovalov

Cincinnati Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Martin Landaluce (-128) vs. Matteo Arnaldi

Landaluce is significantly overshadowed by his young Spanish compatriots Carlos Alcaraz (wrist) and Rafael Jodar, but the 20-year-old Spaniard is an intriguing young talent in his own right. Landaluce has reached two Masters 1000 quarterfinals this year, including one on hard court in Miami, and he's coming off a marquee first-round win over Jack Draper. Arnaldi had a strong clay-court season, highlighted by a semifinal run at Roland Garros that brought the Italian's ranking back into the seeded range, but he has yet to win an ATP Tour match on hard courts or grass in 2026.

Cristina Bucsa (-112) vs. Maja Chwalinska

Chwalinska's season has been similar to Arnaldi's, with a deep Roland Garros run papering over a far larger sample of underwhelming results. The French Open runner-up hasn't even won a hard-court Grand Slam match in her career, and she has lost both of her matches since that Roland Garros run, both against opponents ranked outside the top 70. Bucsa came into this tournament on an eight-match losing streak, but she won a hard-court WTA 500 title earlier this year at the Merida Open and got her mojo back by winning a nailbiter against Panna Udvardy in the first round here.

Honorable Mention

Terence Atmane (-169) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry