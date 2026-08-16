Second-round play at the Cincinnati Open continues Sunday. All of the seeded players in action Sunday will be seeing their first action of the tournament following first-round byes. A couple of big names who prefer slower courts are on upset alert in these fast conditions, while a pair of ascendant young American men are looking to continue their upward trajectories.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Cincinnati Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Christopher O'Connell (+245) vs. Casper Ruud

Ruud is an excellent player on clay and slow hard courts, but his game doesn't translate well to faster surfaces. Case in point, the 17th-ranked Norwegian has just a 2-7 career record on the fast hard courts of Cincinnati, and he has lost his first match at this tournament in six of seven appearances. O'Connell has been a sub-.500 player on all surfaces, but his game is best suited for fast conditions, and the 32-year-old Aussie just posted an impressive first-round performance in a straight-set win over Kamil Majchrzak.

Liudmila Samsonova (+230) vs. Coco Gauff

Samsonova has a sub-.500 record in 2026, but she has spent most of the past few years ranked in the top 20 and has started to find her game over the past six weeks. She has an 8-3 record since the start of Wimbledon and is trying to win multiple matches for the fourth time in as many tournaments during this improved stretch. Samsonova can hit herself off the court with errors, but she can also take the racquet out of her opponent's hands with her power and aggressive shot selection. If Samsonova's on her game, she can hit through Gauff's superb defense in these fast conditions. Gauff is 4-0 against Samsonova, but two of those matches went to a deciding set, and they haven't played on hard court since 2023.

Honorable Mention

Daria Snigur (+215) vs. Madison Keys

Cincinnati Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Learner Tien (-316) vs. Sebastian Baez

Tien has climbed to 12th in the rankings with a 25-14 record in 2026, including a quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open and a semifinal run at the recently concluded Canadian Open, both on hard courts. The cerebral southpaw doesn't beat himself and excels at constructing points, which makes him a strong stylistic matchup against the 5-foot-7 Baez, who covers the court well but won't generate enough power to throw Tien off his game. Baez won his first seven matches of 2026 but has gone just 16-18 since.

Anastasia Potapova (-203) vs. Sloane Stephens

Stephens looks to be in the twilight of her career at age 33. The 2017 US Open champion has dropped to 240th in the rankings and has lost her last nine matchups against top-60 competition. Potapova has climbed to 25th in the rankings and has a 27-18 record in 2026. Her best results have come on clay, but Potapova has more than enough hard-court game to take care of business against Stephens at this stage of their respective careers.

Honorable Mention

Arthur Rinderknech (-186) vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Cincinnati Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Francisco Cerundolo (+100) vs. Nuno Borges

Cerundolo is just 1-3 since winning Queen's Club on grass in June, but the 25th-ranked Argentinian is still 28-15 in 2026 overall. Cerundolo's best results have come on clay, but he's a strong all-court player, with a career record above .500 on every surface. Borges is a high-floor player who usually wins the matchups he should, but Cerundolo should be favored against the world No. 47 considering Borges is best on clay and has a sub-.500 hard-court record, both this year and in his career. Both of the previous matches between these two have come at Wimbledon, with each man winning once.

Michael Zheng (-102) vs. Ugo Humbert

Zheng is currently ranked a career-high 110th, but that ranking doesn't do the 22-year-old American's ability justice. He's in his first full year on the ATP Tour after winning back-to-back NCAA singles championships at Columbia, and Zheng has notched impressive Grand Slam match wins over Sebastian Korda and Cameron Norrie. Zheng has already won three matches at this tournament to reach the second round, beating Trevor Svajda in a rematch of the last NCAA singles championship match in the last round of qualifying before taking out 63rd-ranked Fabian Marozsan in a first-round match that came down to a third-set tiebreak. The 30th-ranked Humbert gets a sizable portion of his ranking points from his success indoors, as the Frenchman has a .646 career indoor winning percentage compared to a .502 mark in outdoor tournaments like the Cincinnati Open.

Honorable Mention

Janice Tjen (-133) vs. Viktorija Golubic