The third round of the Cincinnati Open begins Monday, which means seeded opponents will be facing each other for the first time at this hard-court tournament. Some recent Wimbledon success stories will look to build on those results, including one man who trying to pull off a top-10 upset Monday.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Cincinnati Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Arthur Fery (+352) vs. Alex de Minaur

The last time we saw Fery prior to this tournament, he made a run to the semifinals at Wimbledon, getting further than de Minaur has ever been at a Grand Slam. De Minaur is ranked 29 spots ahead of Fery at No. 8, but the favored Australian's counterpunching style leaves him vulnerable to upsets. Twelve of de Minaur's 16 losses this year have come against opponents ranked outside the top 25, and the quick court conditions in Cincinnati have allowed opponents to penetrate the speedy de Minaur's defenses in previous years. De Minaur is just 6-6 in his career at the Cincinnati Open and hasn't been past the third round.

Honorable Mention

Maria Sakkari (+524) vs. Iga Swiatek

Cincinnati Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Rafael Jodar (-237) vs. Alejandro Tabilo

Jodar has rocketed up to 11th in the rankings and is showing no signs of slowing down. The 19-year-old Spaniard won multiple main-draw matches in each of his previous nine tournaments and has a 9-2 record during the summer hard-court swing, having made the final in Washington before reaching the semifinals of the Canadian Open Masters 1000. The 29-year-old Tabilo has a sub-.500 career hard-court record and has never been ranked higher than 19th. Tabilo has nice variety but lacks the weapons to knock Jodar off his game.

Linda Noskova (-282) vs. Clara Tauson

Prior to winning a pair of grass-court titles this year, including Wimbledon, Noskova had found the most success on hard courts. The 21-year-old Czech has played the best tennis of her career in recent months to propel herself into the top 10, while Tauson has dropped off with a 15-18 record in 2026. Tauson came out on top both times these two big hitters clashed in 2025, but the 23-year-old Dane was ahead of Noskova on the development curve at that point, which is no longer the case. After being ranked in the top 20 throughout 2025 and peaking at No. 12, Tauson has dropped out of the top 40.

Honorable Mention

Diana Shnaider (-355) vs. Maja Chwalinska

Cincinnati Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Flavio Cobolli (-101) vs. Alexander Blockx

Cobolli won a hard-court ATP 500 title in Acapulco this year, showcasing his skills as a strong all-court performer, even if clay remains the 10th-ranked Italian's best surface. Blockx is an ascendant young player, and the 21-year-old Belgian currently boasts a career-best ranking of No. 32 thanks to a strong clay-court season, but he's unproven on hard courts. His career hard-court record is 7-11, and Blockx didn't have an ATP Tour-level match win on this surface in 2026 prior to his 6-3, 6-4 second-round victory over clay-court specialist Mariano Navone, who has a career 12-28 hard-court record himself.

Alexandra Eala (+103) vs. Amanda Anisimova

Anisimova has a 10-spot edge in the rankings, but Eala has been in superior form for a while now. Since returning from a wrist injury suffered in March that kept Anisimova out of the clay-court season except for the French Open, the big-hitting American has a respectable 8-4 record but no top-40 wins. Meanwhile, the 20th-ranked Eala has been playing the best tennis of her career since the start of Wimbledon, with an 11-2 record and three top-10 wins in that span. A locked-in Anisimova would be able to overpower Eala in these fast conditions, but Anisimova hasn't demonstrated the necessary levels of control and confidence since her injury.

Honorable Mention

Martin Landaluce (+110) vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante