Cincinnati Open action continues Thursday with a pair of quarterfinals from each of the men's and women's draws. Three American players are set to take the court Thursday, and at least one is guaranteed to advance to the semifinals. Chalk has mostly held in this section of the women's draw, while the men's draw has been flung wide open.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Cincinnati Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Thiago Agustin Tirante (+285) vs. Arthur Fils

Tirante is playing the best tennis of his career at age 25 and has three top-16 wins this month, having upset Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik in this tournament after beatingTaylor Fritz at the Canadian Open. The Argentine is bursting with confidence after the Djokovic victory, and Tirante has done an excellent job of getting on the front foot when serving in these fast conditions, winning over 80 percent of first-serve points in each of his last three matches. Fils produces excellent first-strike tennis himself, and the talented Frenchman has generated 10 breaks of serve while being broken only twice through three matches here. The 21st-ranked Fils is playing at a top-10 level at the moment, but Tirante has shown in recent weeks that he's capable of beating that caliber of opponent.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Tommy Paul (-159) vs. Flavio Cobolli

Paul is coming off a statement win over No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev, in which the 18th-seeded American saved a match point. That victory pushed Paul's hard-court record in 2026 up to 18-9, and he has a career .612 winning percentage on this surface, including a Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Cobolli is only 12-8 on hard courts this year, and his .515 career hard-court win rate is markedly lower than the Italian's .618 and .591 marks on clay and grass, respectively. Cobolli actually beat Paul in the second round of Cincinnati two years ago, but that match came down to 7-5 in the third set, and Paul is in better form now coming off his biggest win of the year.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Elena Rybakina (+136) vs. Iga Swiatek

Swiatek is playing her best tennis of the year, having strung together a nine-match winning streak that includes a 6-2, 6-3 win over Rybakina in the Canadian Open final. Even with that recent hot streak, Iga's 32-12 record in 2026 is inferior to Rybakina's 42-12 mark. Rybakina has been arguably the best hard-court player on the WTA Tour in 2026, winning the Australian Open and reaching WTA 1000 finals at Indian Wells and the Canadian Open, as well as the semifinals of the Miami Open. Swiatek's win in Toronto put her ahead 7-6 in the head-to-head against Rybakina, but Rybakina won their previous two encounters before that, including a straight-set win at this year's Australian Open. All things considered, this match is about as close as it gets to a toss-up, which makes Rybakina a nice value as the underdog in the oddsmakers' eyes.

Honorable Mention

Amanda Anisimova (+113) vs. Jessica Pegula