Quarterfinal play at the Cincinnati Open continues Friday with the remaining two matchups from each of the men's and women's draws. All four of Friday's matches feature at least one American, with a total of five U.S. players in action. Certain players who have fond memories at the Cincinnati Open will look to add to them here.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Cincinnati Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Brandon Nakashima (+166) vs. Taylor Fritz

Nakashima is trying to reach his second consecutive Masters 1000 semifinal after getting there just before this tournament at the Canadian Open. He lost to Fritz in the semifinals of Washington prior to the Canadian Open, but Nakashima will be brimming with confidence given his 8-1 record since then. Nakashima's only win over Fritz in five previous tries came at the Cincinnati Open in 2024. Both Americans take care of their serve well and like to get on the front foot. In a match that's likely to come down to just a few key points, Nakashima's belief level and willingness to seize the moment with aggressive play could prove to be the difference.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Madison Keys (-233) vs. Sara Bejlek

Bejlek just stunned world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16, so the 20-year-old Czech is certainly outplaying her No. 35 ranking at this tournament, but Bejlek came into this tournament with just a 17-14 record this year. Keys has a 33-13 record in 2026, and the 24th-ranked American is a former Cincinnati Open champion. Of the four favorites in action Friday, Keys has the best chance of getting the job done given her edge in power over the 5-foot-3 Bejlek, whose win over Sabalenka was due in part to Sabalenka's errors.

Cincinnati Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Frances Tiafoe (+102) vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Tiafoe plays his best tennis on American hard courts, where the surface complements his game and the crowd's energy helps fire him up. Fast hard courts don't suit Musetti's game, as the Italian shot-maker is generally at his best on natural surfaces. Their head-to-head is tied 3-3, but Tiafoe is 2-1 on hard courts, including a straight-set win for the American at the 2024 Cincinnati Open, where Tiafoe went on to reach the final. Musetti has an eight-spot edge in the rankings at No. 15, but Tiafoe already has a pair of top-15 wins at this tournament over Learner Tien and Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Musetti hasn't faced an opponent ranked higher than No. 65 en route to the quarterfinals.

Honorable Mention

Marta Kostyuk (+115) vs. Coco Gauff