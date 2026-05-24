The first round of the French Open begins Sunday on the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. A former French Open finalist will look to pull off an upset in a clash between underperforming Americans, while matchups involving players coming off lengthy layoffs present some value opportunities.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Clara Burel (+359) vs. Katie Volynets

Burel is still rebuilding her ranking after tearing her ACL last April, but the 25-year-old Frenchwoman returned to WTA match play nearly a month ago, giving Burel some time to build up rhythm ahead of her home Grand Slam, where she will play thanks to a wild card. Burel was ranked as high as 42nd prior to the injury, while the 108th-ranked Volynets has never entered the top 50. Volynets has a 6-18 career record in Grand Slam main draw matches, while Burel is a more respectable 12-17.

Sofia Kenin (+163) vs. Peyton Stearns

Both of these Americans like to control play with big groundstrokes but can hit themselves off the court with unforced errors. Stearns has won multiple main-draw matches in just two tournaments over the past calendar year, and she has 10 first-round losses in 21 tournaments dating back to last year's French Open. Those struggles have dropped Stearns five ranking spots behind the 87th-ranked Kenin, who lost to Stearns during an eight-match hard-court losing streak earlier this year but has won a match in two of Kenin's three clay-court events leading up to the French Open. Kenin's lone Grand Slam title came at the Australian Open in 2020, but the French Open has consistently been her best Grand Slam since then, as she has a 15-6 career record at Roland Garros.

Honorable Mention

Magda Linette (+265) vs. Tereza Valentova

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Karen Khachanov (-400) vs. Arthur Gea

Khachanov is a rock-solid veteran who won't be rattled by the partisan Parisian crowd against a 21-year-old Frenchman. Gea is ranked 140th and comes into this tournament with a 1-5 record in his last six matches. The 15th-ranked Khachanov is 9-0 in his career in French Open first-round matches and has reached at least the Round of 16 six times. Gea lost in qualifying here each of the previous three years before getting a wild card into the main draw for this year's French Open.

Hamad Medjedovic (-193) vs. Yannick Hanfmann

Medjedovic has had a strong clay-court season, posting a 6-3 record in ATP main draw matches while adding two wins in qualifying for Barcelona and notching a Challenger-level clay-court title in Naples. The 22-year-old Serb currently holds his career-best ranking at No. 56, and Medjedovic should continue to climb the rankings now that he's healthy after dealing with some injuries in recent years. Hanfmann actually has a one-spot edge in the rankings, but it's just a matter of time until Medjedovic leaves the 34-year-old German in the rear-view mirror. Medjedovic has four top-50 wins in 2026 to Hanfmann's one, and Hanfmann is just 3-17 in Grand Slam main draw matches in his career, including 1-5 at the French Open.

Honorable Mention

Jakub Mensik (-239) vs. Titouan Droguet

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

James Duckworth (+136) vs. Gabriel Diallo

Diallo is just 6-12 in 2026, with six losses to players ranked outside the top 90. He has also been sidelined for the past month by a back injury, so he'll have to shake off some rust here. The 6-foot-8 Canadian was struggling with inconsistency and unforced errors even while he was consistently playing matches, so the 48th-ranked Diallo could easily beat himself here against the 83rd-ranked Duckworth, who is just 1-8 in ATP Tour-level matches this year but won a clay-court Challenger in Mexico City last month.

Emma Raducanu (+134) vs. Solana Sierra

Raducanu is the far better player when she's right, so she's a nice value as the underdog in her second tournament back following a 10-week layoff. The 2021 U.S. Open champion is still ranked in the top 40 despite missing most of the clay-court season, while Sierra has never been ranked in the top 60 and is 1-4 in Grand Slam first-round matches. Raducanu is 13-2 in such matches.

Honorable Mention

Thiago Agustin Tirante (-116) vs. Pablo Llamas Ruiz