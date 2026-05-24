The first round of the French Open continues Monday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. A struggling household name is on upset alert, while some rising young talents have opportunities to continue ascending against opponents who haven't experienced much Grand Slam success.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Alexandre Muller (+438) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas lost his first-round match in three of four previous tournaments during this year's clay-court swing, as the former top-10 mainstay has struggled to get out of his own head. He has dropped to 82nd in the rankings and hasn't been past the second round of a Grand Slam in seven tries since reaching the quarterfinals here in 2024. Muller has fallen to 108th in the rankings and is just 4-9 in 2026, but if the veteran Frenchman gets the crowd involved against the slumping Tsitsipas, that could help form the right environment for yet another early Tsitsipas exit.

Laura Siegemund (+251) vs. Naomi Osaka

Siegemund has been a giant-killer in recent Grand Slams, and the crafty German has a chance to add another prominent scalp to her collection here. Dating back to last year's Australian Open, Siegemund has notched four top-20 wins in Grand Slam play, including top-10 upsets of Qinwen Zheng and Madison Keys. Siegemund's variety will take the big-hitting Osaka out of her comfort zone and challenge Osaka's subpar clay-court movement, which has contributed to Osaka's underwhelming 8-7 career record at the French Open. Osaka has four hard-court Grand Slam titles but has never been past the third round at Roland Garros, while Siegemund reached the quarterfinals here back in 2020.

Honorable Mention

Ignacio Buse (+193) vs. Andrey Rublev

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Martin Landaluce (-299) vs. Juan Carlos Prado Angelo

Landaluce has broken out over the past couple months, reaching Masters 1000 quarterfinals at both the Miami Open and Italian Open. The 20-year-old Spaniard is comfortable on clay and actually has the advantage when it comes to Grand Slam experience against Prado Angelo, as this is Landaluce's second Grand Slam main-draw appearance while Prado Angelo will be playing the first Grand Slam main-draw match of his career. The 21-year-old Bolivian qualifier is ranked 176th and hasn't beaten a top-90 opponent, while Landaluce has climbed into the top 70 thanks to the latter's recent success.

Victoria Mboko (-344) vs. Nikola Bartunkova

Mboko has already broken into the top 10 at age 19, and the ninth-seeded Canadian built up some momentum by reaching the final of the clay-court WTA 500 event in Strasbourg in the week leading up to the French Open. She won five matches at Roland Garros last year, reaching the third round as a qualifier, and Mboko's elite defense and athleticism make her tough to hit through on this surface. Bartunkova is also a talented young player, but the 20-year-old Czech has only one top-70 win since the Australian Open while suffering five defeats against players ranked outside the top 100 over that span. This will be the 69th-ranked Bartunkova's French Open debut.

Honorable Mention

Ann Li (-279) vs. Shuai Zhang

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Alex Michelsen (-151) vs. Alexander Shevchenko

Michelsen has solidified his spot as a top-50 player at age 21, and while clay has been the 42nd-ranked American's worst surface so far, he showed improvement on the dirt with a 4-5 clay-court record in 2026, including a win over 62nd-ranked Sebastian Baez. Shevchenko's just 2-4 on clay this year and 19-28 on the surface in his career. He's currently ranked 88th, and the 25-year-old Shevchenko's career-high ranking of No. 45 is worse than Michelsen's current spot. Shevchenko has never been past the second round of a Grand Slam, and there are questions about his health after Shevchenko retired in his most recent match less than two weeks ago.

Cameron Norrie (-107) vs. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo

Norrie's a tough out in Grand Slams, having reached at least the third round in each of his last four major appearances while getting st least that far in four of the last five French Opens. The 22nd-ranked Brit has a 48-spot edge over Vallejo, who has had a solid clay-court season but is unproven in best-of-five set play, as this will be the 22-year-old Paraguayan's Grand Slam main-draw debut. Vallejo has just one career top-30 win (Learner Tien in Madrid last month) and is still getting used to playing opponents of Norrie's caliber, so Norrie's edge in experience could prove pivotal as Vallejo gets his first taste of playing on the tennis' biggest stage.

Honorable Mention

Denis Shapovalov (+112) vs. Jaime Faria