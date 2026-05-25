The first round of the French Open continues Tuesday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. A top-five seed is on upset alert against an opponent who has notched some notable previous wins in Grand Slams, while a Cinderella story from last year looks to recapture that magic.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Daniel Altmaier (+252) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime has lost in the first round in four of six career French Open appearances and in seven of his last 12 Grand Slam appearances overall dating back to the 2023 French Open. The fourth-seeded Canadian will be feeling pressure to perform in a diminished draw, and clay has been the worst surface for FAA throughout his career, as he's just 4-4 on clay in his career and has a .538 clay-court win rate compared to marks of at least .622 on both grass and hard courts. Altmaier won't be intimidated playing on this big stage, as he notched a top-10 win over Matteo Berrettini en route to the Round of the 16 at the 2020 French Open and took Jannik Sinner to five sets at the 2022 U.S. Open. The 57th-ranked German reached the fourth round of the French Open again in 2025, so he has some strong performances at Roland Garros already and will be motivated to add another signature win here.

Lois Boisson (+152) vs. Anna Kalinskaya

Boisson broke out here last year with an improbable semifinal run. Injuries have prevented the 23-year-old Frenchwoman from doing much since, but Boisson has already proven that she knows how to ride the crowd's energy to success at Roland Garros. She'll look to continue her success here against a vulnerable No. 22 seed in Kalinskaya, who is just 4-5 in her last nine matches, with two of those losses coming against opponents ranked outside the top 70. Kalinskaya's also just 1-4 at the French Open in her career.

Honorable Mention

Kamil Majchrzak (+303) vs. Alejandro Tabilo

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Luciano Darderi (-314) vs. Sebastian Ofner

Darderi has been excellent on clay both in 2026 and in prior years, as he's 16-8 on the surface this year and 58-28 on clay in his career. The 14th-seeded Italian has five career ATP clay-court titles, including one in Santiago this year, and he reached a clay-court Masters 1000 semifinal in Rome earlier this month. Cobolli has gone deeper in each subsequent French Open appearance throughout his career, and the 24-year-old Italian has a nice opportunity to exceed last year's third-round showing given his strong form heading into the tournament. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Ofner has just two ATP Tour-level wins in 2026 and has dropped to 112th in the rankings.

Corentin Moutet (-193) vs. Vit Kopriva

Moutet has performed well in front of the French crowd in his career, making at least the second round in each of the past four French Opens, including a fourth-round run in 2024. The crafty Frenchman knows how to get the fans involved with an entertaining style that relies on exquisite feel, and Moutet has used that skill set to break into the top 35. Kopriva's a 28-year-old journeyman who has never cracked the top 50, and he has just a 2-6 career record in Grand Slam main-draw matches.

Honorable Mention

Donna Vekic (-353) vs. Alice Tubello

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Sebastian Baez (-138) vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga

Baez has had a disappointing clay-court swing (7-9) after getting off to an excellent 10-4 start on hard courts in 2026, but the 5-foot-7 Argentine is usually at his best on clay, with a .614 career winning percentage and six titles on the dirt, compared to a sub-.500 record and one title on all other surfaces combined. He's ranked four spots above his compatriot Burruchaga, and Baez has a large edge in experience despite being just over a year older. This is the 18th consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearance for Baez, who has been ranked as high as 18th, while Burruchaga has never won a Grand Slam main draw match and will be playing in only the second such match of his career, having lost in qualifying during each of the last seven Grand Slam events after a first-round exit at Roland Garros in 2024.

Linda Fruhvirtova (+106) vs. Elsa Jacquemot

Fruhvirtova has failed to take the next step that seemed around the corner when she reached the Australian Open Round of 16 in 2023, but the 21-year-old Czech has more talent than her current ranking of No. 149 suggests, and Fruhvirtova will bring some confidence into this match after dropping only one set across three qualifying matches to make her second career French Open main draw. Jacquemot has a disastrous 2-13 record this year, while Furhvirotva is 15-11 at all levels of competition. Even with the crowd in Jacquemot's corner, Fruhvirotva is in good position to add to the Frenchwoman's struggles in 2026.

Honorable Mention

Antonia Ruzic (+148) vs. Ashlyn Krueger