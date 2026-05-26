The second round of the French Open begins Wednesday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. Top-20 seeds in both the ATP and WTA brackets will look to continue taking care of business against unseeded opponents, while an all-American matchup presents a value opportunity, and an unheralded player looks to continue her Cinderella run.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Susan Bandecchi (+620) vs. Daria Kasatkina

Bandecchi has never been ranked higher than 164th, but she's putting together a Cinderella run at Roland Garros, having knocked off No. 31 seed Cristina Bucsa in the first round after winning three qualifying matches to reach a Grand Slam main draw for the first time. The 27-year-old Bandecchi has played inspired tennis in this career-best opportunity, while it has been a while since the 29-year-old Kasatkina has been near her best. Kasatkina used to be a top-20 mainstay, but she has dropped out of the top 50 and has three losses to players ranked outside the top 90 this year.

Alexander Blockx (+142) vs. Alex de Minaur

Blockx has been moving up the rankings, and the 21-year-old Belgian has broken into the top 40 on the back of a strong clay-court season during which Blocks has gone 12-4. He has four top-20 wins during this breakout stretch (Flavio Cobolli, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Francisco Cerundolo and Casper Ruud), while all four of Blockx's clay-court losses have come against top-10 opponents (Alexander Zverev twice, Ben Shelton and de Minaur). The eighth-seeded Australian defeated Blockx, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in Monte Carlo last month, but the clay courts at Roland Garros haven't treated de Minaur well over the years, as the speedy counterpuncher has made it past the second round of the French Open only once in nine previous tries.

Honorable Mention

McCartney Kessler (+303) vs. Diana Shnaider

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Andrey Rublev (-420) vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Rublev navigated a difficult first-round match against the in-form Ignacio Buse in four sets, and the big-hitting Russian is well positioned to reach the third round of the French Open for the fifth consecutive year. He has a 46-spot edge in the rankings over the 59th-ranked Ugo Carabelli, who has a sub-.500 record in 2026 and just a 2-7 career Grand Slam main-draw record. Rublev won their only previous meeting in straight sets on clay in 2024.

Belinda Bencic (-345) vs. Caty McNally

Bencic is a strong all-court player with a high floor to her game, as she has only one loss to a player ranked outside the top 32 since last year's U.S. Open. The 11th-ranked Bencic excels at taking the ball early, and while both ATP and WTA players have been complaining about an inability to control the light tennis balls at this tournament, Bencic played a clean first-round match against Sinja Kraus, belting 23 winners while making only 14 unforced errors, five of which were double faults. The 63rd-ranked McNally has a 9-11 career record in Grand Slam main-draw matches, and the American underdog doesn't have much of a clay-court resume, as this is the first time she has even made the main at Roland Garros. McNally beat Victoria Mboko in Madrid, but that was a very different stylistic matchup, as Bencic will be much more willing to test McNally's subpar defense while the more passive Mboko allowed McNally to get forward.

Honorable Mention

Karen Khachanov (-370) vs. Marco Trungelliti

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (+110) vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante

Davidovich Fokina has had a pedestrian season so far, but the 23rd-ranked Spaniard is a nice value as the slight underdog against the 60th-ranked Tirante. Davidovich Fokina's .535 career win rate on clay is his best on any surface, and he's a former French Open quarterfinalist. He's known as an emotional player with high peaks and low valleys, and Fokina should be riding high after his exhilarating five-set victory over Damir Dzumhur in the first round, during which Dzumhur served for the match in the fourth. Tirante has notched four top-20 wins on clay this year, but the 25-year-old Argentine hasn't accomplished much on the sport's biggest stage, as he has yet to make it past the second round of a Grand Slam.

Emma Navarro (+123) vs. Iva Jovic

Navarro has had a poor first half of 2026, but the former top-10 player got her groove back by winning a WTA-500 level event in Strasbourg on clay the week before the French Open. Her path to that title included a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over Jovic. Navarro is unseeded here because the rankings used for the French Open draw didn't include her points from Strasbourg, but she's actually ranked just eight spots back of the 17th-seeded Jovic heading into this all-American clash. Jovic is enjoying a breakout season, but most of the 18-year-old's success has come on hard courts. She has gone just 1-3 against top-30 opponents on clay in 2026, and that doesn't include her loss to Navarro, who was ranked outside that range last week and has since moved back up to 25th.

Honorable Mention

Xinyu Wang (-134) vs. Tamara Korpatsch