Second-round play at the French Open continues Thursday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. A couple of French underdogs, including a talented teenager, will try to continue riding the crowd's support, while numerous Americans will be in action in both the men's and women's draws.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Moise Kouame (+249) vs. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo

Kouame became the youngest man since 1991 to win a main-draw match at the French Open, and the 17-year-old Frenchman did so in convincing fashion, beating former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-1, while saving all seven break points faced. He'll have the adrenaline flowing again playing in Paris and can continue to swing freely against the 22-year-old Vallejo, who is also in uncharted territory in the first Grand Slam second-round match for both players. Vallejo's first-round win came thanks to a Cameron Norrie rib injury, as Norrie retired in the second set, so the 71st-ranked Paraguayan has yet to prove himself in a full best-of-five set match.

Diane Parry (+198) vs. Ann Li

Parry has played some strong tennis in her home country this month, as she won a WTA 125-level event at the Clarins Open in Paris and notched a top-40 win over Emma Raducanu in Strasbourg before overcoming a first-set bagel to beat Anhelina Kalinina 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round here. The 23-year-old Frenchwoman has reached the third round at all four Grand Slams, so she's certainly capable of outplaying her current ranking of No. 92, while the 29th-ranked Li has found limited success on the biggest stage, with a 3-3 career record at Roland Garros and a 14-16 mark in Grand Slams overall.

Honorable Mention

Jan-Lennard Struff (+150) vs. Jaime Faria

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Flavio Cobolli (-288) vs. Yibing Wu

Cobolli has climbed into the top 15 thanks to strong all-court play, but clay remains his best surface, as he is 10-5 on clay this year and 38-24 on this surface in his career. The 24-year-old Italian is a sleeper pick to make the semifinals here in a winnable section of the draw after experiencing the second week of a major by reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year. He has a 78-spot ranking edge over the 92nd-ranked Wu, who has just a 5-6 career Grand Slam main-draw record at age 26 and hadn't won a match at the French Open in his career prior to beating American Marcos Giron in the first round here.

Oleksandra Oliynykova (-233) vs. Kimberly Birrell

Oliynykova has quietly climbed up to a career-best 65th in the rankings thanks to some strong results since the Australian Open, as she reached a WTA 250 semifinal on hard courts at the Transylvania Open before putting together a solid clay-court swing that included a WTA 125 final at the Megasaray Open, a third-round result at the WTA 1000 in Rome and three match wins (including qualifying) at the WTA 500 in Strasbourg. The 25-year-old Ukrainian's playing the best tennis of her career, while the same can't be said for the 28-year-old Birrell, who came into this tournament on a four-match losing streak that lasted over two months. Birrell shocked fifth-seeded American Jessica Pegula in the first round, but that match was lost by Pegula more than it was won by the 83-ranked Aussie, as Pegula racked up 38 unforced errors, half of which came in the deciding set.

Honorable Mention

Learner Tien (-317) vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Frances Tiafoe (+128) vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Frances has found success before in France, reaching the quarterfinals here last year, and he has better clay-court results than most Americans, as Tiafoe has a career win rate over .500 on clay and has played in five ATP Tour-level finals on this surface, winning one. The big-serving Hurkacz prefers faster surfaces, and while his career numbers are strong everywhere, the former world No. 6 hasn't been the same player since undergoing knee surgery a year ago. Hurkacz has dropped to No. 99 in the rankings and is just 9-10 in 2026, while Tiafoe has a 20-10 record this year. Tiafoe has also played Hurkacz well over the years, as the 22nd-ranked American holds a 4-3 career head-to-head edge, though all seven of those meetings were on hard courts.

Adam Walton (-103) vs. Zachary Svajda

Walton is riding high after his five-set win over No. 6 seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round. Both the 97th-ranked Walton and the 85th-ranked Svajda have a chance to reach a Grand Slam third round for the first time, so this match could come down to which player holds his nerve better. The 27-year-old Walton at least has an edge in big-match experience, as he made it to the Round of 16 at last year's Miami Open and is making a 10th consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearance, while the 23-year-old Svajda is in the French Open main draw for the first time and hasn't been past the second round of a Grand Slam or Masters 1000 event in his career.

Honorable Mention

Yulia Putintseva (+121) vs. Camila Osorio