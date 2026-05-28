The third round of the French Open begins Friday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. A battle between big-name opponents born nearly 20 years apart takes center stage on the men's side, while a significant underdog in the women's draw looks to keep the upset train rolling after a surprise-filled first two rounds at Roland Garros.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Jakub Mensik (+304) vs. Alex de Minaur

Mensik finished his last match lying on the court and cramping up after outlasting Mariano Navone 13-11 in the fifth-set match tiebreak, but if the 20-year-old Czech is able to recover physically after a day off, he'll be in good position to pull off the upset against the eighth-seeded de Minaur. The 6-foot-5 Mensik has a massive edge in power, especially with his serve, so he can earn plenty of free points and hit through the slow clay while the 152-pound de Minaur will have a much harder time putting points away if Mensik has his normal level of movement. De Minaur prefers faster court conditions in which he can get more out of redirecting the opposition's pace, which is why he is just 9-9 in his career at Roland Garros. This is only de Minaur's second time past the second round at the French Open, and he will face a steep increase in level of competition after beating 159th-ranked Toby Samuel in the first round and getting a second-round walkover against Alexander Blockx (ankle).

Viktorija Golubic (+770) vs. Marta Kostyuk

This is already the deepest French Open run of the 33-year-old Golubic's career, but the crafty veteran has been in impressive form here this year, dropping only six games en route to the third round. Kostyuk had an outstanding clay season prior to withdrawing from the Italian Open due to a hip injury, but the 15th-seeded Ukrainian hasn't quite regained her top form yet, as she was pushed to three sets by the 108th-ranked Katie Volynets in the second round. The 82nd-ranked Golubic will make Kostyuk beat her by making a lot of balls, and given all the complaints from players about the tennis balls at this tournament being hard to control, that might just be the formula needed to add to the expansive list of stunning upsets at the 2026 French Open.

Honorable Mention

Peyton Stearns (+227) vs. Belinda Bencic

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Karen Khachanov (-287) vs. Jesper de Jong

Khachanov showed his mental toughness in the second round by bouncing back from shanking an easy overhead on match point to close out Marco Trungelliti in four sets. The 30-year-old Russian's endurance is never in question, and that's a valuable trait to have given the toasty conditions in Paris. Khachanov is a match away from reaching the fourth round for the seventh time in 10 tries at Roland Garros, and the world No. 15 should continue to take care of business against the 106th-ranked qualifier de Jong, who has never been ranked in the top 70. De Jong has benefited from an easy draw, as he hasn't had to face a top-100 opponent en route to the first Grand Slam third round of his career.

Sorana Cirstea (-393) vs. Solana Sierra

Cirstea is enjoying a strong swan-song season, with a sparkling 29-8 record this year, including a clay-court victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The 36-year-old Romanian, who has said she will retire at the end of the year, has a nice opportunity to extend her final visit to Paris for at least one more match against the 68th-ranked Sierra, who came into this tournament with a sub-.500 record in 2026 and a career record of 0-1 at the French Open. Sierra defeated a pair of big names in Emma Raducanu and Jasmine Paolini, but both of those players have had disappointing seasons, while Cirstea has been in the exact opposite position with motivated and effective play throughout 2026.

Honorable Mention

Andrey Rublev (-280) vs. Nuno Borges

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Joao Fonseca (+167) vs. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic's chase for a 25th Grand Slam title got a major boost with Jannik Sinner's shocking exit Thursday, but that unexpected turn of events also ratchets up the pressure on Djokovic's shoulders. Since making the final of the Australian Open, Djokovic has had a shaky few months, posting a record of just 4-2 while being hampered by shoulder and elbow issues. The 39-year-old legend is no stranger to playing his way into form at majors, but he'll certainly need to raise his level here compared to the first two rounds, when he dropped a set in each match against a pair of opponents ranked outside the top 70. Fonseca's playing with house money here considering the 19-year-old Brazilian just escaped from a two-set deficit in the second round against Dino Prizmic, who defeated Djokovic at the Italian Open in Djokovic's only clay-court match of 2026 prior to the French Open. The 28th-seeded Fonseca is a top-five talent with the power and mind for the game to hit through the rock-solid Djokovic, even when Djokovic goes into his signature lockdown mode on big points.

Honorable Mention

Xiyu Wang (+146) vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva