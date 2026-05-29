Third-round play at the French Open continues Saturday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. A couple of rapidly improving youngsters will look to add to the strong results from the next-gen contingent in what has become a wide-open men's draw, while a top-five seed on the women's side is on upset alert against a player who has excelled throughout the clay-court season.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Moise Kouame (+422) vs. Alejandro Tabilo

It's likely just a matter of time until the 17-year-old Kouame surpasses the 36th-ranked Tabilo in the rankings, and Kouame's current ranking of No. 318 certainly doesn't do the rising star's talent justice. Kouame has announced his arrival on the big stage with a straight-sets first-round win over Marin Cilic followed by a five-set thriller against Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, which Kouame pulled off in an electrifying 10-8 match tiebreak. As the Frenchman continues to ride the crowd's support, Kouame will look to follow in the footsteps of fellow teenagers Joao Fonseca and Rafael Jodar, who both won their third-round matches Friday to reach the the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time. This is the first time the 28-year-old Tabilo has reached the third round at the French Open, and he got here via a second-round walkover against Valentin Vacherot (foot). Tabilo is just 7-12 in Grand Slam matches in his career.

Anastasia Potapova (+290) vs. Coco Gauff

Potapova has had an outstanding clay-court swing, bringing her ranking back up into the top 30 thanks to a semifinal showing at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid, as well as a WTA 1000 Round of 16 run in Rome and a WTA 500 final at the Linz Open. After notching impressive wins over Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova during this strong stretch, Potapova won't be intimidated against the fourth-seeded Gauff, especially since Potapova has won their last two meetings to level their head-to-head at 2-2. Their only clay-court encounter to date was also their most recent matchup, which Potapova won 6-2, 6-3 three years ago in Stuttgart. The winner of this match could well make at least the semifinals here, and this should be the first true test of Gauff's French Open title defense after she faced a pair of opponents ranked outside the top 70.

Honorable Mention

Matteo Arnaldi (+166) vs. Raphael Collignon

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Flavio Cobolli (-230) vs. Learner Tien

Cobolli is Italy's best hope at the French Open after Jannik Sinner's shocking exit, and Sinner's departure leaves Cobolli among the favorites to reach the final from the top half of the draw. The No. 10 seed has taken care of business without dropping a set heading into the third round, and Cobolli has plenty of clay-court experience, with a 39-24 career record on the surface, including two ATP titles. Tien won a clay-court title in Geneva leading up to the French Open, but the 20-year-old American had just a 4-9 career clay-court record prior to that tournament, with the vast majority of Tien's tennis to this point having come on hard courts. The No. 18 seed has had to spend significantly more time in the hot and grueling conditions on court, needing four sets in the first round against Cristian Garin before being pushed to the limit by Facundo Diaz Acosta in a second-round five-setter.

Frances Tiafoe (-190) vs. Jaime Faria

Tiafoe is gearing up for another deep run at Roland Garros after reaching the quarterfinals last year. The 19th-seeded American has a 21-10 record overall in 2026, including a 6-3 mark on clay. He's far more comfortable at this stage of a Grand Slam than the 115th-ranked qualifier Faria, who is in the third round of a major for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old from Portugal has just a 10-17 career record in main-draw matches on the ATP Tour.

Honorable Mention

Matteo Berrettini (-251) vs. Francisco Comesana

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Madison Keys (-103) vs. Victoria Mboko

Mboko has a 10-spot edge in the rankings at No. 9, but there's no questions Keys is capable of producing top-10 tennis. The big-hitting American has reached at least the quarterfinals three times at the French Open, including her Roland Garros quarterfinal result last year on the heels of Keys' 2025 Australian Open victory. Mboko is into the third round here for the second time in as many appearances, but this is where her Roland Garros debut came to an end in 2025, and the 19-year-old Canadian has yet to break through to a Grand Slam quarterfinal. While Mboko's athleticism makes her tough to hit through on clay, she has yet to demonstrate an elite level on this surface, with no top-20 clay-court wins in her career. Keys has been controlling the ball beautifully in this tournament, reaching the third round without dropping a set, and she can dictate play in this matchup with her superior power.

Martin Landaluce (+129) vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Both of these players came back from two-set deficits in the previous round. Cerundolo's result got far more attention considering it came against heavy title favorite Jannik Sinner, but Sinner's inability to handle the heat deserves most of the credit considering Sinner was cruising along at 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 before he started cramping to open the door for a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 Cerundolo comeback. Landaluce battled back for a 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-0 second-round win over Vit Kopriva after outlasting Juan Carlos Prado Angelo 6-4 in the fifth set in the first round. The 20-year-old Spaniard's ascent has been overshadowed by the rapid rise of 19-year-old compatriot Rafael Jodar, but Landaluce has enjoyed a breakout season of his own, reaching Masters 1000 quarterfinals in both Miami and Rome. Cerundolo is in the first Grand Slam third round of his career and has never been past the third round of a Masters 1000 event in his career at age 24, so Landaluce already has the edge in big-match experience, though Cerundolo maintains an edge in the rankings at No. 56 while Landaluce is ranked 69th.

Honorable Mention

Anna Kalinskaya (-125) vs. Camila Osorio