Fourth-round action at the French Open begins Sunday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. A rising star coming off a signature win will look to continue his ascent, while a former champion here faces a stiff test against an in-form opponent.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Marta Kostyuk (+208) vs. Iga Swiatek

Swiatek is undoubtedly the better clay-court player as a four-time French Open champion, but she has had a poor season by her lofty standards, with a 21-9 record and no titles. Kostyuk has a sparkling 20-4 record in 2026, including a perfect 14-0 mark and two titles on clay. The 15th-ranked Ukrainian notched top-15 wins over Jessica Pegula, Linda Noskova and Mirra Andreeva en route to a WTA 1000 title in Madrid, so Kostyuk has never been more confident in her game. Iga hasn't dropped a set in their previous three meetings, but the gap between these two has narrowed compared to previous years.

Honorable Mention

Pablo Carreno Busta (+341) vs. Rafael Jodar

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Joao Fonseca (+122) vs. Casper Ruud

Fonseca announced his arrival as a contender on the biggest stage with a five-set win over Novak Djokovic in one of the best matches of the year in the third round, during which the 19-year-old Brazilian became only the second player to come back from a two-set deficit to defeat Djokovic. Riding the confidence from that win, Fonseca is well positioned to keep rolling, even against a two-time French Open finalist in Ruud. Fonseca's tremendous forehand power should allow him to thrive in forehand-to-forehand exchanges, and Ruud doesn't have an effective plan B for the rare matchups that he's unable to control with his forehand, while Fonseca showcased plenty of gumption and problem-solving ability in his comeback against Djokovic, relying on his backhand and serve in key moments in addition to the forehand. Both of these players have been tested physically in this tournament, as each has been pushed to five sets twice through three rounds.

Honorable Mention

Jakub Mensik (-102) vs. Andrey Rublev

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Elina Svitolina (-183) vs. Belinda Bencic

Svitolina has had a tremendous season, with two titles and a 31-7 record. She's currently riding a nine-match clay-court winning streak, as Svitolina defeated Elena Rybakina, Swiatek and Coco Gauff consecutively to take the Italian Open WTA 1000 heading into this tournament. The wife of French ATP player Gael Monfils, who played his final Roland Garros match earlier in this tournament, has been riding an emotional high here, and Svitolina's a match away from reaching the French Open quarterfinals for the sixth time. Bencic is ranked only four spots behind Svitolina at No. 11, but most of Bencic's ranking points have been accrued in faster conditions. The Swiss 29-year-old had a mediocre 5-3 clay-court record in 2026 heading into this tournament, and this is already her deepest French Open run, as Bencic entered this year's event with just a 7-7 career record at Roland Garros.

Sorana Cirstea (-600) vs. Xiyu Wang

Cirstea just served up a double bagel to Solana Sierra in her previous match, improving to 31-8 in 2026. The 18th-seeded Romanian is ranked 130 spots above Wang, who has excelled in the WTA equivalent of the minor leagues recently but came into the French Open without a top-100 win this year. Prior to this tournament, the 25-year-old Wang hadn't beaten a top-50 player since the 2024 Olympics. Her only top-50 win en route to the Round of 16 here came against Hailey Baptiste, who retired in the first set due to a knee injury, so Wang hasn't proven she can take down a player of Cirstea's ilk in a long time.

Honorable Mention

Mirra Andreeva (-1160) vs. Jil Teichmann