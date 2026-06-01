The French Open quarterfinals begin Tuesday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. A trio of 19-year-old stars will look to get one step closer in their bids for a first Grand Slam title, while an all-Ukrainian matchup rounds out Tuesday's four-match singles slate.

All Tennis Odds & Lines below are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds for tennis betting by checking other best sports betting sites and sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Rafael Jodar (+253) vs. Alexander Zverev

Zverev is the favorite to win this title with Carlos Alcaraz (wrist), Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic all out of contention, but the third-ranked German hasn't handled pressure all that well at Grand Slams over the years, and the best ATP player ever without a major title on his resume is certainly aware of the opportunity currently in front of him. The 19-year-old Jodar still has his whole career in front of him, so the talented Spaniard should be able to swing much more freely in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Jodar has been pushed to five sets in each of his last two matches, but fatigue shouldn't be too much of a factor since his fourth-round comeback against compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta wasn't too physically demanding in the last three sets after PCB's body started to let the 34-year-old veteran down. Jodar will be the first top-40 opponent for Zverev in this tournament, and Jodar's No. 29 ranking doesn't do his ability justice since he didn't have many ranking points prior to this year's clay-court swing, during which Jodar has posted a sparkling 19-3 record.

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Joao Fonseca (-218) vs. Jakub Mensik

Fonseca has put together back-to-back masterful performances, backing up his comeback from two sets to love down against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the third round with a grueling four-set win over two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud in the Round of 16. The talented Brazilian has matured into an excellent all-around tennis player and is learning how to get the most out of arguably the biggest forehand on the ATP Tour. Mensik is also a young power player who has racked up some big wins, notably beating Djokovic in the Miami Open final last year and posting back-to-back top-15 wins over Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev in his last two matches here. The 20-year-old Czech is also in uncharted territory in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, just like Fonseca, so Mensik may also have some nerves to contend with here. If Fonseca plays at the same level he reached in the previous two rounds, it's tough to see how Mensik will fare any better than Djokovic or Ruud did considering those two have stellar clay-court resumes while Mensik had just a 3-3 clay-court record this year heading into the French Open compared to a 15-6 record on hard courts.

Honorable Mention

Mirra Andreeva (-191) vs. Sorana Cirstea

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Elina Svitolina (+106) vs. Marta Kostyuk

Kostyuk is coming off the best win of her career against Iga Swiatek and has a perfect 15-0 clay-court record in 2026, but the pressure will ratchet up on the 23-year-old Ukrainian in just her second career Grand Slam quarterfinal. Her 31-year-old compatriot Svitolina has much more experience in big matches, as this will be her 15th career Grand Slam quarterfinal match. Svitolina won the Italian Open after Kostyuk won the previous WTA 1000 event in Madrid, so both Ukrainians have been elite on clay recently. They split two previous meetings, but both of those came on hard courts, and these players haven't faced off in nearly two years. Given Svitolina's excellent play all year and eight-spot edge in the rankings, she's the slightly stronger value here.