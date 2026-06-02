The French Open quarterfinals continue Wednesday from the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. Three of the four men in action Wednesday are Italian, as this is the first time three Italian men have reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal together, even though top-ranked Jannik Sinner fell short. Top-ranked WTA star Aryna Sabalenka is still in the tournament, and she's joined by three surprise quarterfinalists in her half of the draw.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities. The Lock It In section below covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Matteo Berrettini (-188) vs. Matteo Arnaldi

Berrettini's in a familiar position as he's set for a second consecutive match against an underwhelming and exhausted opponent. After Arnaldi's five-hour, 26-minute marathon against Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16, Arnaldi has now played a whopping 17 hours and 42 minutes through four matches here, setting a record for the most time spent on court to reach the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam. Without any notable weapons, Arnaldi will have no choice but to dig deep and try to win drawn out rallies. Berrettini has a significant edge in rest, as he's coming off a straight-sets Round of 16 win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who had played a nearly six-hour match in the previous round. The big-serving Berrettini earns a lot more quick points than Arnaldi, and the former can also take charge in baseline rallies with his powerful forehand. This will be the seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal for Berrettini (3-3) and the first for Arnaldi. Both of these Italians are ranked outside the top 100, but those rankings aren't representative of their current form.

Honorable Mention

Aryna Sabalenka (-710) vs. Diana Shnaider

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Anna Kalinskaya (-120) vs. Maja Chwalinska

Chwalinska has won seven matches on this Cinderella run that began in qualifying, but the 21st-seeded Kalinskaya will be Chwalinska's highest-seeded opponent yet. This is uncharted territory for the 114th-ranked Chwalinska, whose only career Grand Slam main-draw win prior to this tournament came back at Wimbledon in 2022. Kalinskaya is in only her second Grand Slam quarterfinal, but she has reached a WTA 1000 final before and proven she can go toe-to-toe with top players in big matches. Kalinskaya has more weapons off the ground and should be able to control the baseline rallies against the Polish lefty.

Honorable Mention

Flavio Cobolli (-113) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime