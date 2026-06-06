The French Open wraps up Sunday with the men's singles championship match from the red clay of Court Philippe-Chatriet at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Alexander Zverev has a chance to shed the label of "best player without a Grand Slam title" but up-and-coming Flavio Cobolli stands in his way in a match that will crown the first French Open champion other than Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz since 2015.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams are best of five sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Sunday's men's championship match.

French Open Tennis Picks: Zverev vs. Cobolli

Alexander Zverev (-447) vs. Flavio Cobolli (+334)

Both finalists benefited from favorable draws to set up this battle of players searching for their first Grand Slam title. Zverev certainly isn't out of place in a Grand Slam final, as he has been at this stage on three previous occasions and was a set away from winning the 2024 French Open before falling in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz. The second-seeded German hasn't faced a top-25 seed in this tournament, though No. 27 seed Rafael Jodar and No. 26 seed Jakub Mensik are both young talents who were clearly outperforming their current rankings before falling to Zverev in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Zverev has a 3-1 career head-to-head edge against Cobolli, including a third-round win over Cobolli at last year's French Open. They split a pair of clay-court encounters this year, as Cobolli won 6-3, 6-3 in Munich but Zverev responded with a 6-1, 6-4 win in Madrid.

The 10th-seeded Cobolli got a free pass into the final when Italian compatriot Matteo Arnaldi (illness) withdrew prior to their scheduled semifinal match. Cobolli notched a four-set win over the fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals and defeated No. 18 seed Learner Tien in straight sets in the third round, but neither of those players are known as particularly proficient on clay. Zverev is a different animal, and Cobolli will have to deal with the pressure of playing in his first Grand Slam final in addition to battling a star opponent. Cobolli will try to get in as many forehand-to-forehand rallies as possible and hope that wing breaks down for Zverev, but the favored German has the superior serve and backhand, and the 6-foot-6 Zverev covers the court just as well as Cobolli, who is listed at an even 6-foot.

French Open Men's Final Prediction: Zverev def. Cobolli 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4