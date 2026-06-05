The French Open women's championship match will be played Saturday on the red clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Both players are in their first Grand Slam final, but one is a much more surprising finalist than the other.

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All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Saturday's women's final.

French Open Tennis Picks: Andreeva vs. Chwalinska

Mirra Andreeva (-450) vs. Maja Chwalinska (+335)

Chwalinska is ranked 114th and came into this tournament with just one career Grand Slam main-draw win, but she finds herself one match away from becoming just the second qualifier to win a major. Emma Raducanu accomplished that feat at the 2021 U.S. Open as a 19-year-old but Chwalinska's already 24 and had a longer track record of mediocrity before this improbable Cinderella run. She notably hasn't had to face a top-20 player in this tournament, so the eighth-ranked Andreeva presents a big step up in level of competition. Chwalinska's best chance at stretching her winning streak to 10 matches could come if Andreeva struggles to handle the moment as the heavy favorite in both players' first career Grand Slam final.

Andreeva is trying to become the first teenager to win a Grand Slam on the women's side since Raducanu's U.S. Open triumph. The 19-year-old Russian already has two WTA 1000 titles in her career, so she has performed well in big finals before, though none were as important as this one. While she still has the occasional angry outburst, the talented teenager has done a better job recently of keeping her focus on the match, even when she starts to lose her cool. Andreeva has consistently blown out the competition at Roland Garros, losing more than three games in only two sets all tournament. She has superior tools to Chwalinska, and Andreeva won't mind facing a lefty since Andreeva's backhand is her more solid wing. If Andreeva handles the pressure and doesn't beat herself, she should walk away with the first of what could be many Grand Slam titles.

French Open Women's Final Prediction: Andreeva def. Chwalinska 6-4, 6-1