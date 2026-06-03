Both French Open women's semifinals will be played Thursday on the red clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, France. All four of the players in action Thursday are trying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time.

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All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Thursday's women's semifinal matches.

French Open Tennis Picks: Kostyuk vs. Andreeva

Marta Kostyuk (-136) vs. Mirra Andreeva (+112)

Andreeva has a seven-spot edge in the rankings, but Kostyuk is the oddsmakers' favorite in this match, and the 15th-ranked Ukrainian has already beaten two players ranked higher than Andreeva here, taking out No. 3 Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 and No. 7 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Those two wins have pushed Kostyuk up to a perfect 16-0 record on clay in 2026, and that perfect record includes a 6-3, 7-5 win over Andreeva in the final of Madrid. While a WTA 1000 final is a big situation, the pressure will certainly be ratcheted up in Kostyuk's first career Grand Slam semifinal. Emotions will be running high for Kostyuk here, especially against a Russian opponent in Andreeva, as Kostyuk has made it known she has no love lost for Russian players. Kostyuk also beat Andreeva in Brisbane earlier this year, so the Ukrainian has won both of their previous encounters.

Andreeva is already in her second French Open semifinal at age 19, and she has an excellent 16-3 career record at Roland Garros. Outside of a sloppy first set against Marina Bassols Ribera in the second round, Andreeva has been in dominant form here, dropping just 22 games across 10 other sets in this tournament. That success has come against a relatively favorable draw, but Andreeva handled in-from No. 18 seed Sorana Cirstea without trouble in the quarterfinals, going 6-for-6 on break points in a 6-0, 6-3 win. Andreeva certainly has the talent to win numerous Grand Slams throughout her career, and her mix of variety and athleticism is best suited for clay at this stage of her career. Despite being nearly five years younger than Kostyuk, Andreeva already has more big-match experience in Grand Slams, and this match could well come down to which player handles the moment better, knowing that the winner here will almost certainly be favored in the final.

French Open Women's Semifinal Prediction: Andreeva def. Kostyuk 6-4, 7-6

French Open Tennis Picks: Shnaider vs. Chwalinska

Diana Shnaider (-190) vs. Maja Chwalinska (+154)

Shnaider had lost eight consecutive matches against top-20 competition prior to getting off the schneid with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 fourth-round win over Madison Keys. The 22-year-old Russian continued her third-set dominance in the quarterfinals, shocking world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 while winning the last 10 games of their quarterfinal match. Shnaider has a golden opportunity to keep rolling against the 114th-ranked qualifier Chwalinska, whose Cinderella run at Roland Garros is reminiscent of Lois Boisson last year and Nadia Podoroska in 2020. Both of those runs ended in the semifinals.

Chwalinska has beaten No. 23 seed Elise Mertens and No. 22 seed Anna Kalinskaya among her eight wins to reach this point, so she won't be intimidated against the 25th-seeded Shnaider. How Chwalinska handles the moment is a different story, as the 24-year-old Pole came into this tournament with just one career Grand Slam main-draw win, which came back at Wimbledon in 2022. Both of these players are lefties, but Shnaider has much more power off the ground, while the patterns that have worked for the crafty Chwalinska up to this point may be less effective against a fellow southpaw. Neither of these players had been past the Round of 16 in singles at a Grand Slam prior to this tournament, though Shnaider reached two Grand Slam doubles semifinals in 2025, including here, and she won the silver medal at Roland Garros in the 2024 Olympics playing alongside Andreeva.

French Open Women's Semifinal Prediction: Shnaider def. Chwalinska 3-6, 6-4, 6-1