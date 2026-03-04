The first round of Indian Wells begins Wednesday from the hard courts of Indian Wells, California. The 32 seeds in the men's and women's draws have byes into the second round, but there are still plenty of big names set to take the court for first-round play, including a former Grand Slam champion on the men's side and a former world No. 2 on the women's side, though the latter is on upset alert.

All men's and women's singles matches at Indian Wells are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Yulia Putintseva (+182) vs. Paula Badosa

Badosa peaked at No. 2 in the rankings in 2022 but has battled injuries since and is currently ranked outside the top 100 at No. 106 following a 3-5 start to 2026. She retired due to a thigh injury in her most recent match in Dubai two weeks ago, so health is a concern for Badosa in addition to poor form. Putintseva can't match Badosa's power but is a crafty player who broke into the top 20 last year and reached the Round of 16 at this year's Australian Open. Putintseva has a 30-spot edge in the rankings over Badosa, and while Badosa leads their career head-to-head 4-1, the current version of the Spaniard is an inferior player relative to their last meeting in August of 2024.

Daniel Altmaier (+377) vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

Altmaier's off to an awful 0-6 start this year, but this is a nice buy-low opportunity on the 27-year-old German, who began this year holding a career-high ranking of No. 44. He's still ranked 55th, which is three spots ahead of Kecmanovic. Their career head-to-head is 2-1 in favor of Kecmanovic, but Altmaier won their most recent matchup, which came on hard court last year. While Altmaier's poor form is certainly an important factor, it shouldn't be enough to make him one of the largest underdogs in action Wednesday in a matchup that otherwise looks quite even on paper.

Honorable Mention

Anna Blinkova (+205) vs. Dalma Galfi

Indian Wells Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Matteo Berrettini (-250) vs. Adrian Mannarino

Berrettini has dealt with numerous injuries and ailments in recent years, including missing the Australian Open due to an illness, but he has played in three subsequent tournaments, suggesting the big-serving Italian is currently healthy. The former world No. 6 has a 57-32 record since the start of 2024, while Mannarino is just 33-52 over that same span, as age has started to catch up to the 37-year-old Frenchman. The slow hard courts at Indian Wells should favor Berrettini in this matchup, as he has no trouble generating his own power, while Mannarino bunts the ball back and prefers faster courts that help his flat ball skid more.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (-155) vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

Bouzas Maneiro broke out last summer and is still in the top 50 despite an underwhelming 2-6 start to 2026. Haddad Maia has been even worse this year, as the Brazilian hasn't defeated an opponent ranked higher than No. 193 since the U.S. Open. Even taking into account Haddad Maia's Round of 16 run at the U.S. Open, where she rode the support of a raucous Brazilian fanbase, she's just 7-13 in her last 20 matches, including 3-13 against top-192 competition. Bouzas Maneiro's consistent game should give Haddad Maia plenty of chances to make mistakes and hit herself off the court.

Honorable Mention

Caty McNally (-231) vs. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Indian Wells Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Marin Cilic (-132) vs. Zachary Svajda

Cilic still has some gas left in the tank at age 37 considering the 2014 U.S. Open champion managed to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon last year and the third round at this year's Australian Open. He has worked his way back from knee injuries that held him back from 2023 through the first half of 2025 to get back up to No. 51 in the rankings. The 6-foot-6 Croatian has a lot more tools at his disposal than the 5-foot-9 American Svajda, who has never been ranked higher than No. 98 and has a 9-22 career record on the ATP Tour at age 23.

Gabriel Diallo (-133) vs. Mattia Bellucci

Diallo seems to be on the verge of breaking out at age 24, as the 6-foot-8 Canadian has cracked the top 40 and has taken a set in his last three matches against top-10 opponents. Diallo's big serve should allow him to consistently keep the pressure on the 5-foot-9 Bellucci, who is ranked 94th and has a 20-30 career record on the ATP Tour. These two 24-year-olds played in qualifying at Acapulco around this time last year, and Diallo won that hard-court match 6-1, 6-0.

Honorable Mention

Joao Fonseca (-136) vs. Raphael Collignon