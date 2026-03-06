Second-round play begins Friday on the hard courts of Indian Wells, California. This will be our first look at seeded players, who all had byes in the first round. A slumping top-10 seed is on upset alert on the women's side, while head-to-head history suggests the underdog could come out on top in an all-American men's clash, and rising young stars in both draws will look to continue their ascents toward the top 10 after solidifying their spots in the top 20.

All men's and women's singles matches at Indian Wells are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Anastasia Potapova (+200) vs. Jasmine Paolini

Paolini was one of the WTA Tour's most consistent top performers throughout 2024 and 2025, but the 30-year-old Italian has regressed to begin 2026. She has a pedestrian 5-5 record this year, with only two wins against top-100 opponents and three losses against players ranked outside the top 40. Her level has been far below what Paolini's No. 7 ranking suggests, while the 91st-ranked Potapova is capable of more than her current ranking suggests considering the Russian-turned-Austrian has spent most of the last three years in the top 50. Potapova was a quarterfinalist at Indian Wells in 2024 and has had a chance to acclimate to the conditions this year while gaining confidence in crunch time with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 first-round win over Marina Stakusic. Paolini has never been past the fourth round here and will be seeing her first action of the tournament after a first-round bye.

Gael Monfils (+448) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Monfils' best tennis is behind him at age 39, but the talented Frenchman can still conjure up some special moments, both with his athletic defense and ability to inject pace. Auger-Aliassime is back in the top 10 after his hot finish to 2025, but we have seen this story before with the big-serving Canadian, who excels in pristine indoor conditions but is much more vulnerable in the elements outdoors. FAA has made it past the second round in only one of his last seven Grand Slam appearances, and he normally isn't much of a factor during the Sunshine Double; in seven previous appearances at Indian Wells and six at the Miami Open, he has made it past the third round once each. Monfils will look to get enough balls back to frustrate FAA and draw errors, and the Frenchman also has a clear window for going on offense whenever he can find Auger-Aliassime's underwhelming backhand.

Honorable Mention

Zeynep Sonmez (+207) vs. Anna Kalinskaya

Indian Wells Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Iva Jovic (-211) vs. Camila Osorio

Jovic is on the fast track to becoming a household name on the WTA Tour, as the 18-year-old American has ascended to 18th in the rankings with her 14-5 start to 2026. The California native put her name on the map here last year by pushing Paolini to three sets, and Jovic showed just how far she has progressed by beating Paolini in straight sets in a rematch at this year's Australian Open. The talented teenager should give local fans plenty to cheer about against the 61st-ranked Osorio, whose crafty skill set is best suited for clay. Osorio will mix in plenty of slices and drop shots, but Jovic's edge in power should allow the American to consistently step up in the court and dictate play.

Jakub Mensik (-292) vs. Marcos Giron

Mensik has climbed to a career-high 12th in the rankings, and the 20-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. His 13-4 start to the year includes a win over Jannik Sinner in Doha, as the talented Czech has started to figure out how to properly use all the weapons at his disposal, which include a variety of effective serve angles from his 6-foot-5 frame and nimble movement to complement his easy power off the ground. Giron is more of a grinder with a ceiling to his game, as the 32-year-old American has never cracked the top 35 in the rankings and is currently ranked 69th. The crowd will be in the Californian's corner, but the difference in ability here is likely far too large for that to matter.

Honorable Mention

Arthur Fils (-219) vs. Dino Prizmic

Indian Wells Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Flavio Cobolli (+106) vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

Cobolli's a nice value as a slight underdog in this matchup given the improvement we have seen from the 15th-ranked Italian on faster surfaces over the past year. Prior to Wimbledon of last year, Cobolli's success had come pretty much exclusively on clay, but his quarterfinal result there on grass and hard-court ATP 500 title in the recently completed Acapulco event -- where Cobolli beat Kecmanovic in the semifinals and Frances Tiafoe in the final -- suggest the 23-year-old has figured out how to succeed on every surface. Given his 43-spot edge in the rankings and recent win over Kecmanovic, Cobolli's an excellent value as a slight underdog in this rematch.

Jenson Brooksby (-101) vs. Frances Tiafoe

Brooksby has had Tiafoe's number when these two Americans face off, as the former has a 3-0 head-to-head edge in matches and a 6-0 advantage in sets. Tiafoe has a 19-spot edge in the rankings and is coming off a runner-up finish at Acapulco, but Brooksby has also generated some momentum after beating Alexei Popyrin -- who was ranked in the top 20 in August -- in straight sets in the first round here. The slower hard courts at Indian Wells seem like the perfect fit for Brooksby's unconventional and defensively oriented game style, so it isn't surprising that this has statistically been his best Masters 1000 event, as Brooksby has a 7-3 career record at Indian Wells.

Honorable Mention

Diana Shnaider (+118) vs. Sorana Cirstea