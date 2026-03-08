Third-round action begins Sunday from the hard courts of Indian Wells, California. This will be the first time in the tournament that seeded players face off against each other. A pair of top-10 women's seeds are on upset alert, while two of America's brightest young stars on the men's side will go head to head Sunday.

All men's and women's singles matches at Indian Wells are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Emma Raducanu (+213) vs. Amanda Anisimova

Raducanu presents a tough matchup for Anisimova stylistically, as the Brit's ability to absorb pace and keep the ball low can help her disrupt Anisimova's rhythm. Anisimova is the bigger hitter and punishes balls in her strike zone, but she struggles to get down to low balls and is much more comfortable moving laterally along the baseline than coming forward. All three of their previous meetings came in 2025 on hard courts, and Raducanu emerged victorious twice. Anisimova dropped the opening set to 94th-ranked Anna Blinkova in the previous round, and while the sixth-seeded American got back on track to come away with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 victory, she can't afford many lapses in this tricky matchup against the 25th-seeded Raducanu, which will test Anisimova's patience and decision-making.

Ajla Tomljanovic (+155) vs. Jasmine Paolini

Tomljanovic has slipped to 85th in the rankings, but the three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist has been in a nice groove to start this stretch of American hard-court play, notching a top-20 win over Iva Jovic en route to the quarterfinals at the ATX Open before racking up a pair of straight-sets victories at this tournament. She has found more success recently than Paolini, who is just 6-5 in 2026. Paolini looked shaky in her first match here, needing three sets to get through 91st-ranked Anastasia Potapova.

Honorable Mention

Marton Fucsovics (+201) vs. Arthur Fils

Indian Wells Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Alexander Zverev (-310) vs. Brandon Nakashima

Zverev has a commanding 5-0 head-to-head edge over Nakashima, and a 13-2 advantage in sets. The fourth-ranked German has been a top-five mainstay, while Nakashima has plateaued right around his current No. 30 ranking, peaking at 29th this past May. The 24-year-old San Diego native will have the Californian crowd in his favor, but there's little reason to think this encounter will go any differently than their previous five, with Zverev being just a little too solid off the ground and getting more free points on serve.

Naomi Osaka (-174) vs. Camila Osorio

Osaka lost to Osorio here last year, but the four-time Grand Slam champion's game is in a much better state for this rematch under coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, with whom Osaka paired up in the second half of 2025. After reaching the Canadian Open final and U.S. Open semifinals in 2025, she's looking to put together another deep run on North American hard courts. Osaka's big serve and powerful groundstrokes should allow her to control play against the lighter-hitting Osorio, who is ranked No. 61. Osaka looks to have recovered from the abdominal injury that knocked her out of the Australian Open, as the No. 17 seed looked healthy in her 7-5, 6-2 second-round win over Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

Honorable Mention

Clara Tauson (-384) vs. Talia Gibson

Indian Wells Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Ben Shelton (-135) vs. Learner Tien

These two young American lefties have very different styles, as Shelton's a big hitter who loves to get forward while Tien excels at constructing rallies and winning points with multi-shot combinations. Shelton's edge in serve power should help him get a lot more free points, and Tien's off-speed slider out wide on the ad side is unlikely to find as much success going into Shelton's forehand as it usually does against righties' backhands. Shelton is 10-1 since the start of the Australian Open, and his lone loss over that span came against Jannik Sinner. The 20-year-old Tien reached the Australian Open quarterfinals just like the 23-year-old Shelton, but the former is just 3-2 since then. Shelton holds a 19-spot edge in the rankings at No. 8, and while Tien is likely to close that gap in the near future, Shelton is still a notch or two ahead in his development at this point.

Jakub Mensik (-151) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Davidovich Fokina leads their head-to-head 4-1, but the 20-year-old Mensik is improving before our eyes and has surpassed the Spaniard in the rankings, as Mensik is seeded 12th while Davidovich Fokina is the 18th seed. Mensik has gone 14-4 to begin 2026, including a win over Sinner, while Davidovich Fokina is just 8-5. Davidovich Fokina has been a hair better on clay than hard courts over the course of his career, while Mensik's skill set is best suited for hard courts given his excellent serve and easy power generated from a 6-foot-5 frame. Both players have a history of losing their cool on the court, but Mensik's superior serve and forehand should allow him to take control of this match as long as he stays focused.

Honorable Mention

Victoria Mboko (-161) vs. Anna Kalinskaya