The men's and women's singles championship matches will both be played Sunday on the hard courts of Indian Wells, California. Both of these matchups have occurred in Grand Slam finals before, including one from this year.

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All men's singles matches at ATP Masters 1000 events such as Indian Wells are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Saturday's men's semifinal matches.

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Sinner vs. Medvedev

Jannik Sinner (-401) vs. Daniil Medvedev (+314)

Neither of these two deserving finalists has dropped a set in this tournament. Medvedev is coming off a statement 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Carlos Alcaraz, which was Alcaraz's first loss of 2026. In the preceding match, the lanky Russian defeated defending Indian Wells champion Jack Draper. Medvedev lost to Alcaraz in the final here in both 2023 and 2024, so he won't be short on confidence coming off that win. He's most comfortable on hard courts and is seeking his third title of 2026 on the surface. Another excellent serving day will be necessary for the 11th-seeded Medvedev to go toe to toe with Sinner and make up for Sinner's edge in power off the ground.

Sinner is coming off a convincing 6-2, 6-4 semifinal win over Alexander Zverev, with which the second-ranked Italian improved to 12-2 in 2026. The world's best hard-court player since the start of 2024 has won his last eight matchups against Medvedev on this surface, including the 2024 Australian Open final, and eight of their last nine meetings overall to take an 8-7 lead in their head-to-head after dropping their first six encounters. Sinner's mix of power and accuracy off the ground allows him to attack relentlessly and hit through Medvedev's defenses. Given Medvedev's tremendous form in this tournament, the underdog's chances seem to be a bit understated by the odds, but Sinner's recent dominance in this rivalry makes the Italian the clear favorite to take home his sixth career Masters 1000 title.

Indian Wells Open Men's Final Prediction: Sinner def. Medvedev 6-4, 6-7, 6-4

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Sabalenka vs. Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka (-145) vs. Elena Rybakina (+119)

This is a rematch of this year's Australian Open final, which Rybakina won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to hand Sabalenka her only defeat in 17 matches this year. That was the second consecutive win for Rybakina over Sabalenka, following up a 6-3, 7-6 (0) victory in the championship match of the WTA Finals to close out 2025. Sabalenka still leads their head-to-head 8-7 overall, but Rybakina's ahead 7-5 on hard courts. There isn't much separating these two big-serving power hitters. Sabalenka has had the slightly easier path to the final here but hasn't dropped a set, while Rybakina's only set lost in this tournament came back in the second round against Hailey Baptiste. Both players look to get on the front foot early, though Sabalenka's a bit better at turning points around when she gets behind.

With such slim margins separating these two, their matchups often come down to which player is better able to swing freely in the biggest moments. That advantage has been in Rybakina's corner the last couple times they played, but it could shift to Sabalenka here, as Rybakina's facing the pressure of chasing a third consecutive win over Sabalenka in an important championship match, taking some of the load off the top-ranked Sabalenka's shoulders. The hard courts here play on the slower side, which could also play slightly in Sabalenka's favor since it will give her more opportunities to showcase her superior defense and variety. As is often the case when these two face off, the match will likely hinge on a few key points. Rybakina held Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina each to 1-for-5 on break-point opportunities in her last two matches and limited Sabalenka to 2-for-8 at the Australian Open while going 3-for-6 herself down under. Increasing that conversion rate will be the key for Sabalenka to avenge that defeat.

Indian Wells Open Women's Final Prediction: Sabalenka def. Rybakina 6-3, 3-6, 7-5