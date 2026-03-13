Both women's semifinals will be played Friday on the hard courts of Indian Wells, California. Three of these four players also reached at least the semifinals at the Australian Open, establishing themselves as the top performers on the WTA Tour in the first quarter of 2026.

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All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Friday's women's semifinal matches.

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Sabalenka vs. Noskova

Aryna Sabalenka (-720) vs. Linda Noskova (+534)

Sabalenka has gone 15-1 to begin 2026, with her only loss coming to Elena Rybakina in the final of the Australian Open. The top-ranked Belarusian hasn't dropped a set en route to the semifinals here, continuing to showcase an extremely high floor, especially on hard courts. She has put forth some pedestrian performances by her lofty standards in championship matches, but Sabalenka has had little trouble reaching that stage at the biggest tournaments, with a 13-2 record in Grand Slam or Masters 1000 semifinal matches since the start of 2024. Sabalenka's unlikely to slow down in this battle of big hitters against the 14th-ranked Noskova, whom Sabalenka defeated in straight sets in their only previous meeting back in 2023.

Noskova isn't afraid to go for her shots and has demonstrated a high ceiling, most notably beating then-world No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2024. The 21-year-old Czech has been knocking on the door of the top 10 and is likely to get there soon as she improves her consistency. Noskova was just 5-4 in 2026 prior to Indian Wells but has capitalized on a favorable draw to reach her second career WTA 1000 semifinal, as she has yet to face a top-30 seed at this tournament. Sabalenka presents a substantial step up in level of competition and has the tools to consistently get on the front foot and expose Noskova's pedestrian defense. Both players are big hitters, but Sabalenka's superior variety and ability to turn points around by going from defense to offense will likely be the difference in this matchup.

Indian Wells Open Women's Semifinal Prediction: Sabalenka def. Noskova 6-4, 6-4

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Rybakina vs. Svitolina

Elena Rybakina (-242) vs. Elina Svitolina (+195)

Rybakina is looking for her third prominent title in the last few months, having won the WTA Finals to close out 2025 and the first Grand Slam of 2026 at the Australian Open. She's 16-3 overall to begin 2026, including a straight-sets semifinal win over No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula in her previous match. Rybakina has overwhelmed opponents with quick-strike tennis. She has arguably the best serve on the WTA Tour and follows it up with power off both wings while also maintaining an aggressive posture in return games to quickly get on the front foot and mask any defensive deficiencies in her game. The world No. 3 has proven nearly impossible to beat recently when she brings her A-game.

Svitolina has been ranked as high as No. 3 before, but she's playing arguably the best tennis of her career right now at age 31. The ninth-ranked Ukrainian is off to a 19-3 start in 2025, including a career-best semifinal showing at the Australian Open, which was the fourth major semifinal of Svitolina's career. Svitolina notched her first career hard-court win over the second-seeded Swiatek in the semifinals, and she has found more head-to-head success against Rybakina, as they are 3-3 overall, with Svitolina taking the lone hard-court encounter back in 2021. Svitolina won't get as many free points on serve as Rybakina, but the advantage should shift to Svitolina the longer their rallies get thanks to her combination of rock-solid groundstrokes and precise movement. While Rybakina's game has a higher ceiling, Svitolina's strong form at this tournament and decent success rate in previous matchups between these two makes the Ukrainian underdog a nice value bet in a match that's likely to come down to the wire.

Indian Wells Open Women's Semifinal Prediction: Rybakina def. Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 7-6