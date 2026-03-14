Both men's semifinals will be played Saturday on the hard courts of Indian Wells, California. Four familiar names have made this stage, but Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner remain overwhelming favorites to meet in the final, which has been the case more often than not in tournaments at which both participate over the past year.

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All men's singles matches at ATP Masters 1000 events such as Indian Wells are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Saturday's men's semifinal matches.

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Alcaraz vs. Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz (-559) vs. Daniil Medvedev (+426)

Alcaraz has improved to a perfect 16-0 to start the year with four wins here, and the world No. 1 is showing no sings of slowing down. This is a familiar matchup for Alcaraz, as he defeated Medvedev in straight sets in the Indian Wells championship match in both 2023 and 2024. Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 6-2 overall and has won six of their last seven meetings. Medvedev played one of the best matches of his life to clip Alcaraz in four sets in the 2023 U.S. Open semifinals for the Russian's only hard-court win in five tries against Alcaraz. The 22-year-old Spaniard has only improved since then, while Medvedev has taken a step back, though the 30-year-old Russian has bounced back to begin 2026 after a down year in 2025. In four meetings since Medvedev's victory over Alcaraz at the U.S. Open, Alcaraz has a 9-1 advantage in sets.

Alcaraz is much better at generating pace and can hit through the gritty hard courts here with ease. Medvedev will need to defend impeccably and bring his A-game on serve to have a chance, but Alcaraz has a lot more ways to win points, as Medvedev lacks the power to blow the ball by the speedy Alcaraz and will need to work much harder to generate offense. This match should feature no shortage of spectacular shot-making, but while Medvedev's capable of winning his service games and hanging around, he'll be fighting an uphill battle here.

Indian Wells Open Men's Semifinal Prediction: Alcaraz def. Medvedev 6-4, 7-6

Indian Wells Open Tennis Picks: Sinner vs. Zverev

Jannik Sinner (-578) vs. Alexander Zverev (+439)

Sinner hasn't dropped a set en route to the semifinals and should clearly be favored in this match, but Zverev's long odds understate the underdog's chances of pulling the upset. Zverev has all the tools to go toe to toe with Sinner, with one of the best serves on the ATP Tour and the ability to generate offense off both wings. The fourth-ranked German typically takes a more conservative approach in baseline rallies, relying on court coverage and consistency. That approach has been picked apart by Sinner in their recent encounters, resulting in Sinner winning their last five matchups to take a 6-4 overall head-to-head edge. Zverev is capable of redlining his game and taking more chances off the ground, and he'll likely need to come out doing that to have a chance in this match. It's hard to sustain such a game plan in a best-of-five set match without too many errors creeping in, but Zverev has pulled it off repeatedly in best-of-three set matches, helping him win seven Masters 1000 titles, two ATP Finals titles and an Olympic gold medal.

Sinner has been just a tad more vulnerable on hard courts to begin 2026 compared to the previous two years, losing to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and Jakub Mensik in Doha. Zverev served for the match against Alcaraz in the fifth set of their Australian Open semifinal thriller, so he knows he can go toe-to-toe with the game's best. Sinner will have the advantage in extended rallies because his neutral rally ball has a lot more oomph on it, so it will be up to Zverev to get out of the usual patterns by taking more risks. This will be the first men's singles match on court Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m. local time on a hot day in the California desert, which is another point in Zverev's favor, as Sinner has occasionally been affected physically when playing in heat.

Indian Wells Open Men's Semifinal Prediction: Sinner def. Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4