The first round of women's singles at the Miami Open begins Tuesday, one day before the men also take to the hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium. The 32 seeds in the men's and women's draws have byes into the second round, but there are still plenty of big names set to take the court for first-round play in Tuesday's limited action, including a slumping former Grand Slam champion and a couple of veterans playing strong tennis well into their 30s.

All Tennis Odds & Lines below are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds for tennis betting by checking other best sports betting sites and sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Beatriz Haddad Maia (+162) vs. Zeynep Sonmez

Few players are better at feeding off the crowd than Haddad Maia, whose best results the past few years have come in locations where she enjoys strong support from Brazilian fans. She reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in 2024 and Round of 16 there last year despite struggling for much of the past year to drop to 69th in the rankings after peaking in the top 10 in 2023. Just like New York, Miami has no shortage of boisterous Brazilians ready to show support for Bea, who has made it to at least the second round of the Miami Open in each of her last six main-draw appearances here. Haddad Maia's off to an uninspiring 1-8 start in 2026, but she's still ranked 14 spots above Sonmez, who is 2-6 in her last eight matches against top-200 opponents.

Honorable Mention

Elsa Jacquemot (+168) vs. Darja Vidmanova

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Sorana Cirstea (-305) vs. Shuai Zhang

Cirstea has been playing some inspired tennis in what the 35-year-old Romanian has announced will be her last year on the WTA Tour. She's off to a 14-4 start, with three of the four losses coming against top-20 competition. The 35th-ranked Cirstea is likely to control play with her powerful groundstrokes against the 61st-ranked Zhang, who has lost her opening match in five of her last six tournaments.

Honorable Mention

Ajla Tomljanovic (-276) vs. Simona Waltert

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Laura Siegemund (-138) vs. Petra Marcinko

These two played in the first round of Indian Wells less than two weeks ago, with Siegemund winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. That was the fifth consecutive loss for Marcinko, who has since dropped a sixth consecutive match and is ranked 76th, which is 23 spots behind Siegemund. While Siegemund is 18 years Marcinko's senior at age 38, the German veteran has played some strong tennis over the last nine months, reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the Wuhan Open, as well as the third round of both the U.S. Open and Canadian Open. Siegemund also took out 18th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova at this year's Australian Open.

Anna Blinkova (+136) vs. Sofia Kenin

Kenin is one of the streakiest players on the WTA Tour, and the talented American is currently mired in a major rut, taking a seven-match losing streak into this tournament. Her lack of confidence on the match court was on full display in Kenin's first-round loss to Katerina Siniakova at Indian Wells, as the American dominated the first set 6-1 but dropped her level as the match progressed, falling 1-6, 6-4, 6-1. Blinkova has an identical 1-7 record in 2026, but the 92nd-ranked Russian has showed signs of stirring from her slump, as that win came at Indian Wells, where she then took a set off world No. 6 Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

Honorable Mention

Magda Linette (-129) vs. Varvara Gracheva