The first round of men's singles begins while first-round women's singles play continues Wednesday at the Miami Open from the hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium. The 32 seeds in the men's and women's draws have byes into the second round, but there will be plenty of Americans in action Wednesday, ranging from up-and-coming teenagers to veterans with over 30 years of professional experience. A former finalist here will try to recapture that form, while a talented local teenager tries to put his name on the map.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Darwin Blanch (+155) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Blanch is a player that will likely start to make name for himself in the coming years. The 18-year-old American has the tools to find success on the ATP Tour as he continues to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame. He's currently ranked No. 272, but Blanch just defeated 52nd-ranked Terence Atmane at the Phoenix Challenger last week. Blanch smashed 16 aces and wasn't broken in the 6-4, 6-4 victory. The 35-year-old Struff is at a very different point in his career, and age appears to be catching up to the 78th-ranked German, who has yet to defeat a player ranked higher than No. 162 in 2026, going 0-8 against top-150 opponents at all levels of competition. This is a nice opportunity for Blanch to snatch his second career ATP Tour-level victory, and the crowd will certainly be in the Boca Raton, FL native's corner.

Emiliana Arango (+198) vs. Oksana Selekhmeteva

Selekhmeteva comes into this tournament having dropped three of her last four matches despite not facing a top-60 opponent in that stretch. Her first-round exit at Indian Wells marked the 23-year-old Russian's first WTA 1000 main-draw match, so the world No. 71 is in an unfamiliar position as a favorite in the early rounds of such a tournament. Arango's off to an ugly 1-7 start in 2026, but she has shown some improvement recently, winning a set in each of her last two losses after notching a hard-court win over Anastasia Potapova at the Merida Open. The 109th-ranked Colombian will have the Miami crowd in her corner, and Arango managed to win a match in her only previous main-draw appearance here in 2024.

Honorable Mention

Solana Sierra (+204) vs. Kamilla Rakhimova

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Francesca Jones (-200) vs. Venus Williams

Williams continues to get wild cards despite being ranked outside the top 500 since she still draws crowds, and while the 45-year-old American can still do some damage on the doubles court, she isn't very competitive in singles. Venus is just 1-12 in her last 13 singles matches dating back to June of 2023 and has dropped eight consecutive matches, including her first five of 2026. The 93rd-ranked Jones is just 2-4 to begin 2026, but one of those wins was against 15th-ranked Emma Navarro in Auckland, so the 25-year-old Brit should have enough game to get by an opponent 20 years her senior.

Peyton Stearns (-255) vs. Viktorija Golubic

Stearns has climbed back into the top 50 thanks to her hard-court title at the ATX Open a few weeks ago. The big-hitting American has taken a few bad losses but seems to be finding her groove again ahead of what should be a straightforward first-round match against the 84th-ranked qualifier Golubic, who is 1-6 in her last seven matches against top-100 opponents. Golubic prefers to play on natural surfaces, as evidenced by her 3-18 record in hard-court Grand Slam matches. Stearns should control play with her big forehand, while Golubic lacks the weapons needed to get on the front foot and force Stearns to defend her weaker backhand wing.

Honorable Mention

Stefanos Tsitsipas (-268) vs. Arthur Fery

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Grigor Dimitrov (-145) vs. Raphael Collignon

Dimitrov lost to Collignon in Brisbane in what was only the Bulgarian's third match since Wimbledon, but Dimitrov has since gotten more matches under his belt to shake off the rust. Despite his injury issues, Dimitrov still has a 28-spot advantage in the rankings over the 72nd-ranked Collignon, who has gone 0-4 against top-100 opponents since that win over Dimitrov. The Miami Open has been Dimitrov's best Masters 1000 event in recent years, as he reached the final here in 2024 and the semifinals in 2025.

Jenson Brooksby (-149) vs. Zizou Bergs

Brooksby beat Bergs in straight sets less than a month ago in Dubai, kicking off a 3-2 stretch for the 42nd-ranked American in which he has racked up three top-50 wins while falling to two top-22 players in Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe. Bergs is ranked only three spots behind Brooksby but has been struggling coming into this tournament, as the Belgian's just 2-5 in his last seven matches. Brooksby tends to play his best tennis on American hard courts, and his defensive game matches up well against Bergs, who likes to get forward but will leave opportunities for Brooksby to come up with passing shots.

Honorable Mention

Antonia Ruzic (+135) vs. Elena Gabriela Ruse