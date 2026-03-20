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Friday's Miami Open action consists primarily of second-round matches, though there are still a few first-round tilts to be played from the hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium as the tournament tries to get back on schedule following Wednesday's rainout. The 32 seeds in the men's and women's draws had byes into the second round, so the seeded players in action Friday will be playing their first matches of the tournament. A top-five men's seed is on upset alert against an opponent that has had his number head-to-head, while a pair of unseeded Americans will look to survive and advance in their march through the Miami Open brackets.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+193) vs. Alex de Minaur

Tsitsipas has no shortage of talent considering he has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world. The 27-year-old Athenian's level has fallen off for the last couple years, and he's now ranked 45 spots behind de Minaur at No. 51, but Tsitsipas should have plenty of confidence in this matchup given the underdog's dominant 11-1 head-to-head advantage. Tsitsipas has the point construction capabilities to create openings for winners against the speedy de Minaur, while the Australian counterpuncher has failed to direct enough balls to Tsitsipas' vulnerable backhand in their previous meetings.

Lilli Tagger (+187) vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Tagger is part of an ever-growing list of talented teenagers on the WTA Tour. The 18-year-old Austrian improved to 14-4 at all levels of competition in 2026 with her 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-5 first-round victory over 86th-ranked Ella Seidel, and the world No. 115 has beaten a top-100 opponent in consecutive tournaments, having knocked out No. 58 Varvara Gracheva after qualifying into Indian Wells. There is no substitute for match wins when it comes to confidence on court, and the 11th-ranked Alexandrova doesn't have many to fall back on, as she has lost her first match in five of her last six tournaments and is just 4-7 this year. Alexandrova doesn't really have a Plan B besides hitting big, so she can beat herself with unforced errors when things aren't going well.

Honorable Mention

Aleksandar Vukic (+282) vs. Rafael Jodar

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Aleksandar Kovacevic (-181) vs. Rei Sakamoto

Kovacevic has more talent than his No. 92 ranking suggests, and the New York native has had some promising results on North American hard courts the past few weeks. His 3-2 stretch across Acapulco and Indian Wells includes wins over Adam Walton, Hubert Hurkacz and Corentin Moutet, while Kovacevic's losses came in a third-set tiebreak against Frances Tiafoe and a tight three-setter against Novak Djokovic. If Kovacevic maintains his recent form, he should have little trouble in this first-round match against the 164th-ranked Sakamoto, who is 0-5 in ATP Tour-level matches, including 0-2 in 2026.

Karolina Muchova (-309) vs. Camila Osorio

Muchova has been one of the toughest outs on the WTA Tour this year. She's 14-3 with three top-15 wins, and the 14th-ranked Czech's three losses have come against Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek. The 58th-ranked Osorio can be a tricky opponent due to her variety, but Muchova has plenty of variety herself and has the ability to out-slice and drop shot the Colombian in addition to beating Osorio for pace.

Honorable Mention

Valentin Vacherot (-202) vs. Mariano Navone

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Sebastian Baez (-141) vs. Adam Walton

Baez unsurprisingly cooled off after a scintillating start to 2026, but he's still 14-6 overall while hanging out just outside the top 50 at No. 52. Generously listed at 5-foot-7, the next-gen version of Diego Schwartzman attacks relentlessly off the ground despite his diminutive frame but also has plenty of speed to cover the corners. Baez is most comfortable on clay, but he showed he can be dangerous on hard courts as well by notching top-25 wins over Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Jiri Lehecka on the latter surface this year. The 85th-ranked Walton is just 2-6 in ATP main-draw matches this year and has a 14-30 career hard-court record.

Hailey Baptiste (-110) vs. Liudmila Samsonova

Baptiste is ranked 23 spots behind Samsonova at No. 45, but the 24-year-old American brings more momentum into this match. Baptiste has been climbing the rankings as she figures out how to best use her expansive toolbox of shots, and she was the only player to take a set off Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells prior to Rybakina's loss to Sabalenka in the final. The slumping Samsonova is just 4-7 to begin 2026, and that subpar record includes a hard-court loss to Baptiste, which kicked off an active four-match losing streak for Samsonova.

Honorable Mention

Gabriel Diallo (-103) vs. Yibing Wu