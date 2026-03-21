Saturday at the Miami Open will be another action-packed day, featuring both second-round and third-round matches as the tournament plays catch-up following Wednesday's rainout. The 32 seeds in the men's and women's draws had byes into the second round, so some of the seeded players in action Saturday will be playing their first matches of the tournament. A surging underdog will try to add to her growing collection of notable scalps, while a seeded American man will look to take care of business while putting on a show for the crowd.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Talia Gibson (+184) vs. Naomi Osaka

Gibson's coming off a breakout performance at Indian Wells, where the 21-year-old Australian made the quarterfinals as a qualifier while notching top-20 wins over Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson and Jasmine Paolini. She kept the momentum going with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sara Bejlek in the first round here, ending Bejlek's eight-match winning streak. Gibson's playing the best tennis of her career and has a lot more rhythm to her game at the moment than Osaka, who is in just her second tournament back from an abdominal injury that knocked her out of the Australian Open. Osaka made the Round of 16 at Indian Wells but didn't put up much resistance in a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Aryna Sabalenka there and will be playing her first match of this tournament after a first-round bye.

Marie Bouzkova (+420) vs. Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva has underperformed to begin 2026 and just took her worst loss of the season to Bouzkova's Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova in Indian Wells, where Andreeva's emotions got the best of the talented teenager and knocked Andreeva off her game after she won the first set. The 32nd-ranked Bouzkova is a solid player who won't beat herself, so the underdog will give the eighth-seeded Russian every opportunity to implode, as Andreeva's battling herself as much as her opponents out on the court at the moment.

Honorable Mention

Marin Cilic (+144) vs. Brandon Nakashima

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Andrey Rublev (-214) vs. Alejandro Tabilo

Rublev is the much bigger hitter between these two, and the fast court conditions here should allow the 15th-seeded Russian to consistently blast forehands past Tabilo, who needs to time to set up his drop shots and spins. The 41st-ranked Tabilo is much better on natural surfaces, as he has just a .456 career win rate on hard courts, and he's 3-4 on hard this year compared to 9-3 on clay. Their only previous encounter was a straight-sets Rublev win on hard court in 2024.

Frances Tiafoe (-220) vs. Arthur Cazaux

Tiafoe plays his best tennis in America, where he can feed off the crowd. The No. 19 seed is off to a 12-6 start in 2026, with all but one of those losses coming against top-25 opponents. Cazaux has a big serve but will have trouble generating opportunities to break Tiafoe, and the 73rd-ranked Frenchman is still looking to find his top form after some recent injuries, which have prevented him from playing in the main draw of an ATP Tour event prior to the Miami Open.

Honorable Mention

Jakub Mensik (-306) vs. Adam Walton

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Arthur Rinderknech (-145) vs. Terence Atmane

This battle of big-serving Frenchmen is likely to go to Rinderknech based on recent form. The 27th-ranked Frenchman just push Carlos Alcaraz to three sets in Indian Wells and also has a win over Jack Draper within the past month. Meanwhile, Atmane is just 4-8 in his last 12 matches in all levels of competition and has a 2-6 record against top-100 opponents in 2026, including his first-round win over Daniel Altmaier, who is 0-8 in 2026. Atmane is ranked 53rd on the back of his semifinal run at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 in August, but that run is looking more and more like a one-off rather than a sign of things to come for the 24-year-old lefty.

Cameron Norrie (+136) vs. Alex Michelsen

Norrie's a great value as an underdog in this match considering the 24th-ranked Brit consistently steps his game up in Masters 1000 and Grand Slam events. Norrie's quarterfinal run at Indian Wells, during which he beat Alex de Minaur, marked the third consecutive Masters 1000 event in which he has reached at least the third round, and Norrie has also accomplished that feat in each of the last four Grand Slams. Michelsen also had a strong showing at Indian Wells, winning an all-Californian clash against Taylor Fritz en route to the Round of 16, but the 40th-ranked American is just 10-6 overall in 2026 and 1-4 against top-25 competition.

Honorable Mention

Gabriel Diallo (+110) vs. Ugo Humbert