Third-round action continues Sunday at the Miami Open. A battle between big-serving Americans could produce an upset on the men's side, while a vulnerable top-10 women's seed could be looking at another early exit.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Jaqueline Cristian (+165) vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Cristian is coming off a quality straight-sets win against American Payton Stearns, and she'll look to take out another inconsistent big hitter in Alexandrova. The 11th-seeded Russian is just 5-7 in 2026, including a loss to Cristian in Adelaide. Cristian has a solid 10-7 record in 2026, and her current No. 36 ranking is just three spots back of the 27-year-old Romanian's career best.

Reilly Opelka (+214) vs. Taylor Fritz

Opelka's matches often come down to just a few key points and tiebreaks due to his exceptional serve. The 6-foot-11 American played a pair of excellent tiebreaks to take out Jack Draper in the previous round, and Opelka has a chance to knock out another big name here in Fritz, whose confidence in tiebreaks could be shaken considering Fritz has lost his last three tiebreaks, including one that eliminated him in the third round of Indian Wells in another all-American matchup against Alex Michelsen. Fritz is 5-1 against Opelka, but Opelka was within a couple points of winning in three of those five losses.

Honorable Mention

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+141) vs. Arthur Fils

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Elena Rybakina (-392) vs. Marta Kostyuk

Rybakina has a sparkling 18-4 record in 2026, including a 6-4, 6-4 third-round win over Kostyuk at Indian Wells. They will meet in the same round here just a couple weeks later, and a similar result is likely to be the outcome. Kostyuk beat Rybakina the first time they faced off in early 2023, but Rybakina has cruised through all four of their subsequent meetings, dropping just 17 games across those four victories.

Karen Khachanov (-240) vs. Martin Landaluce

Landaluce has done well to win a couple main-draw matches here after getting through qualifying, but Khachanov presents a step up in level of competition for the 151st-ranked Spaniard, who came into this tournament with a 2-14 career record in main-draw matches on the ATP Tour. The 15th-ranked Russian's big serve and grinding groundstrokes have helped Khachanov rack up a .572 career hard-court win rate, and those tools are likely to overwhelm the 20-year-old Landaluce.

Honorable Mention

Elina Svitolina (-411) vs. Hailey Baptiste

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Jelena Ostapenko (+125) vs. Jasmine Paolini

Ostapenko doesn't shy away from big matches, and the big-hitting Latvian should control play with her superior power and aggressive court positioning against the struggling Paolini. The seventh-ranked Italian has a 17-spot edge in the rankings, but Paolini has dramatically underperformed her ranking to begin 2026, as she's just 8-6, including 0-3 against top-50 opponents. These two have split four previous meetings, with Ostapenko holding a 2-1 edge on hard courts.

Ethan Quinn (+127) vs. Jiri Lehecka

Quinn displayed an impressive mix of power and mental fortitude in his 6-4, 7-6 (7) second-round win over No. 11 seed Casper Ruud, maintaining an average forehand speed of 87 miles per hour during the match and saving seven set points in the second set. That was the second consecutive win over a former top-10 player for the 22-year-old American, as Quinn defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the first round. Quinn is currently ranked a career-best 56th, but he's outplaying that ranking in this tournament, and the ascendant American is well positioned to win this battle of big hitters against the 22nd-ranked Lehecka if Quinn can maintain his form from the previous two rounds. Lehecka is just 7-5 in 2026, with four losses to players ranked no higher than 40th.

Honorable Mention

Kamil Majchrzak (-116) vs. Quentin Halys