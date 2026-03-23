The men are scheduled to wrap up third-round play Monday at the Miami Open while women's fourth-round action gets underway from the hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium. Monday could be a mixed bag for Americans, while a battle between two of the WTA Tour's brightest young stars takes center stage and a former ATP world No. 1 continues his bounce-back campaign.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Sorana Cirstea (+157) vs. Coco Gauff

Gauff has shown some shaky form in this tournament, dropping the first set in each of her first two matches. The fourth-ranked American has continued to struggle with double faults, coughing up 19 through those two matches, and she came into the Miami Open with just a 4-4 record in her preceding eight matches. Cirstea is playing inspired tennis in what she has announced will be her last season on the WTA Tour, improving to 17-4 with her three wins here, including victories over No. 14 seed Linda Noskova and No. 21 seed Elise Mertens. The 35th-ranked Romanian has five top-30 wins this year, and Cirstea's power mixed with the fast court conditions should allow her to finish off points when she gets on the front foot, even against Gauff's elite scrambling ability.

Alexander Shevchenko (+302) vs. Ugo Humbert

Humbert is an elite indoor player, with a career .646 winning percentage in such conditions, but he's a sub-.500 outdoor player and came into this tournament with a 5-7 record in his last 12 matches, including only three top-100 wins. The 34th-ranked Frenchman has a 50-spot edge in the rankings and blew Shevchenko away 6-0, 6-3 when they faced off in Adelaide in January, but the underdog will have a lot more confidence in this rematch considering Shevchenko's coming off a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3 upset of No. 8 seed Ben Shelton. That was the second consecutive match in which Shevchenko won a second-set tiebreak after dropping the opening set, so he has already had his back against the wall multiple times in this tournament before finding a way to come through. Shevchenko has been broken only twice in six sets here, and continuing to take care of his serve will be key to pulling off another upset here.

Honorable Mention

Alexandra Eala (+287) vs. Karolina Muchova

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Daniil Medvedev (-359) vs. Francisco Cerundolo

Medvedev is off to 19-4 start in 2026, and he finds himself third in the year-to-date ATP points race behind Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, having just beaten Alcaraz at Indian Wells. This will be the first meeting between Medvedev and Cerundolo, which likely plays into the Russian's favor, as Medvedev's unique style is difficult to prepare for while Cerundolo plays a pretty traditional game. Medvedev's ability to earn free points with his serve could prove to be the difference in this matchup, and while Cerundolo's big forehand can occasionally penetrate Medvedev's defense, the Argentine will be at a clear disadvantage any time they engage in backhand exchanges.

Alex Michelsen (-177) vs. Alejandro Tabilo

Tabilo surprisingly upset 16th-ranked Andrey Rublev in the second round, but the crafty Chilean still isn't a particularly great hard-court player, with a .463 career win rate on the surface. Michelsen is ranked just one spot ahead of Tabilo at No. 40, but the 21-year-old American is likely to expand that gap shortly based on Michelsen's recent level. Michelsen is 5-1 since the start of Indian Wells, with top-25 wins over Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie and the lone loss coming at the hands of Medvedev. The 6-foot-4 Michelsen has the prototypical power game that usually yields successful results on hard courts.

Honorable Mention

Felix Auger-Aliassime (-346) vs. Terence Atmane

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Victoria Mboko (-102) vs. Mirra Andreeva

These two top-10 teenagers will be meeting for the third time this year. Andreeva dominated Mboko in Adelaide back in January, but the Canadian got revenge in a third-set tiebreak in Doha last month. That match was part of a pattern of close losses for Andreeva, who hasn't been at her best in big moments this year. Andreeva had dropped three consecutive deciding sets prior to her 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1 victory over McCartney Kessler in the second round here. Mboko's certainly good enough to keep this one close, and the Canadian's likely to have the mental edge if this match comes down to the wire, as Mboko has won her last seven three-set matches.

Jakub Mensik (-165) vs. Frances Tiafoe

Mensik is the defending champion here and has made strides in his game compared to a year ago, as the 20-year-old Czech has a win over Jannik Sinner during his 15-5 start to 2026. He's ranked seven spots ahead of Tiafoe, who is just 1-5 against top-25 opponents in 2026. Mensik has one of the best serves on the ATP Tour, while Tiafoe's a below-average returner, so it will be tough for the American to make much headway in Mensik's service games. Their only previous matchup was a resounding 6-1, 6-4 win for Mensik in outdoor hard-court conditions last year.

Honorable Mention

Amanda Anisimova (-159) vs. Belinda Bencic