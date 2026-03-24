Men's fourth-round play is on the schedule Tuesday at the Miami Open, as well as a pair of women's quarterfinals. Five American men have reached the Round of 16 at the Miami Open, which is the most since 1996, but they aren't the only ones who have been riding the crowd's support at this tournament. The women's action should make up for a lack of quantity with quality, including a rematch of a WTA 1000 championship match from earlier this year.

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All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Jiri Lehecka (+173) vs. Taylor Fritz

Lehecka dealt with an ankle injury to begin the year but has regained health and is back to using his impressive mix of powerful groundstrokes and precise footwork effectively. The 22nd-ranked Czech is also in an excellent rhythm on serve in this tournament, as Lehecka hasn't been broken or hit a double fault. Fritz is the one who is currently banged up, as the seventh-ranked American is playing through knee tendinitis. There were almost no extended rallies to test Fritz's knee in the third round against 6-foot-11 Reilly Opelka, but Lehecka has significantly more rally tolerance and scrambling ability than Opelka. Fritz lost to Alex Michelsen in the third round of Indian Wells, which was Fritz's third consecutive loss when facing a top-50 opponent, so the knee injury seems to be affecting his level on the court. Lehecka is just 1-4 against Fritz, but the victory came in their most recent encounter, and the matchup before that one came down to a tiebreak in the deciding set.

Honorable Mention

Martin Landaluce (+281) vs. Sebastian Korda

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Frances Tiafoe (-198) vs. Terence Atmane

Tiafoe's coming off a victory in one of the best matches of the year against defending Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik, as the 20th-ranked American saved two match points in a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (11) thriller. Tiafoe plays his best tennis on home soil and has heated up to the tune of an 8-2 record in his last 10 matches. The big-serving Atmane has proven dangerous on quick hard courts, making the semifinals in Cincinnati last year in addition to his fourth-round run here, but Tiafoe already has a hard-court win over the 53rd-ranked Frenchman this year, and Atmane was just 3-6 in 2026 entering the Miami Open.

Arthur Fils (-274) vs. Valentin Vacherot

Fils absolutely blew Stefanos Tsitsipas off the court in his previous match, dropping just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 drubbing. The owner of arguably the biggest forehand on the ATP Tour has been putting his power to good use in the fast conditions here, and Fils is 12-2 across his last three tournaments, losing only to Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. The big-serving Vacherot also enjoys these fast conditions, but he's just 1-6 against top-46 opponents in 2026. Fils is ranked 31st, which vastly undersells the 21-year-old Frenchman considering he had climbed to 14th before missing the second half of last year due to an injury.

Honorable Mention

Tommy Paul (-268) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Francisco Cerundolo (-102) vs. Ugo Humbert

Cerundulo's coming off a massive 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 upset of Indian Wells runner-up Daniil Medvedev, and this isn't the first time that Cerundolo has raised his level in front of the large contingent of Argentinian supporters in Miami. A win here would give the 19th-ranked Cerundolo his fourth quarterfinal appearance in five tries at the Miami Open. Humbert has had a much easier path to the Round of 16, as the 34th-ranked Frenchman will be facing a seeded opponent for the first time in this tournament. This is the first time Humbert, who has a sub-.500 career outdoor record, has made it past the third round of the Miami Open, as the 27-year-old Frenchman is just 6-6 here in his career. Given Cerundolo's 15-spot edge in the rankings, favorable history at the Miami Open and form at this tournament, it's surprising that he isn't the clear betting favorite in this matchup.

Karolina Muchova (-107) vs. Victoria Mboko

Both of these players have been excellent in 2026, but Muchova won what was arguably the most important match of the year for both women, beating Mboko 6-4, 7-5 in the championship match of the WTA 1000 in Doha. This rematch also has plenty on the line with a WTA 1000 semifinal berth at stake, and Muchova won't need to change her game plan match from her previous hard-court win over Mboko. Muchova is among the best players on the WTA Tour at getting to the net, and her volleying skills will help take away time from the speedy Mboko, allowing Muchova to finish points that players who hang out at the baseline are unable to put away against the Canadian teenager's defensive skills. Overall in 2026, Muchova is 17-3 in 2026 while Mboko is 19-5, with both holding top-six spots in the 2026 WTA points race.

Honorable Mention

Coco Gauff (-115) vs. Belinda Bencic