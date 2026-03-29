Tennis Betting: 2026 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets for Jannik Sinner vs. Jiri Lehecka

Miami Open final preview: Sinner takes on Lehecka in a high-stakes Masters 1000 showdown. Expert picks, odds, promo deals, & hard court insights.
March 29, 2026
Tennis Betting: 2026 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets for Jannik Sinner vs. Jiri Lehecka
March 29, 2026
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The Miami Open men's singles championship match will be played Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Jannik Sinner is looking to continue his historic dominance at Masters 1000 events, while Jiri Lehecka is in his first final at a tournament of this significance.

All Tennis Odds & Lines below are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds for tennis betting by checking other best sports betting sites and sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Masters 1000 events such as the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Sunday's championship match.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Sinner vs. Lehecka

Jannik Sinner (-2000) vs. Jiri Lehecka (+970)

Sinner extended his ATP-record streak to 32 consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 events with his 6-3, 7-6 (4) semifinal sweep of Alexander Zverev. The second-ranked Italian has been rolling through the Sunshine Double and is showing no signs of slowing down heading into Sunday's final, where he has the chance to become the first man to win both Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the same year since Roger Federer in 2017. Sinner is 3-0 against Lehecka and hasn't dropped a set in their previous meetings.

Lehecka's play style is similar to Sinner's, as the 22nd-ranked Czech also plays an aggressive baseline games and has no obvious weaknesses. Sinner has executed the same game plan much more effectively when these 24-year-olds have faced off previously, so Lehecka will need to leave his comfort zone and take risks. Continuing his fantastic serving performance at this tournament would certainly help Lehecka's cause. He has 34 aces compared to just two double faults across his last four matches, and his only set lost in the tournament came in his fourth-round win over No. 6 seed Taylor Fritz. The only other seeded opponent Lehecka has faced en route to the final was No. 28 Arthur Fils, who didn't have his A-game for Lehecka's 6-2, 6-2 semifinal win. In addition to facing Sinner, Lehecka will have to battle the nerves in the Czech underdog's first Masters 1000 final.

Miami Open Men's Final Prediction: Sinner def. Lehecka 6-2, 6-4

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Sasha Yodashkin
Sasha has been contributing NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB and Tennis content to RotoWire since 2015, with an emphasis on DFS. He is a huge New York sports fan who has been playing fantasy sports since middle school.
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