First-round action at Wimbledon continues Tuesday on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. Surging favorites will look to build on strong recent results, while a couple of former top-20 players try to recapture that form as first-round underdogs, and things may not get much better for the host nation following a rough opening day for British tennis.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Talia Gibson (+232) vs. Marie Bouzkova

Gibson broke out during the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March, notching five top-20 wins between those two tournaments while posting a combined record of 11-2 there, including her two wins in qualifying at each event. The 22-year-old Aussie failed to build on those results during the clay-court swing, but her game is better-suited for fast courts, and she has done her best to acclimate to the grass by playing four tune-up events on the surface ahead of Wimbledon. Bouzkova is coming off a grass-court title in Nottingham, but the the 23rd-ranked Czech had to face only one top-60 player there, and she has lost in the second round of Wimbledon each of the last two years after making a pair of runs to at least the Round of 16. While Bouzkova has the edge in grass-court results, the 58th-ranked Gibson certainly has enough game to pull off the upset considering Bouzkova's just 2-8 in her last 10 matches against top-58 opponents.

Alexei Popyrin (+273) vs. Jiri Lehecka

Lehecka's well-rounded game has helped him crack the top 15, but the 24-year-old Czech has had more than his fair share of letdowns at Grand Slams, having lost in the first round of the first two majors this year while posting an underwhelming 21-16 career Grand Slam record. Popyrin is a tough early opponent, especially on grass, as the big-serving Aussie can take the racquet out of your hands if he's hitting his spots. He has dropped to No. 103 with some underwhelming results this year, but Popyrin was ranked in the top 20 less than a year ago and has notched three top-35 wins in 2026 despite his lackluster form. These two have split two previous encounters, both of which came on hard courts.

Honorable Mention

Alejandro Tabilo (+190) vs. Kamil Majchrzak

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Francisco Cerundolo (-360) vs. Jaume Munar

Cerundolo is in excellent grass-court form heading into Wimbledon, as the No. 18 seed is coming off a title at Queen's Club. Conversely, Munar enters this tournament mired in a four-match losing streak during which the 44th-ranked Spaniard has won just one set. Munar's top-50 ranking isn't due to his grass-court ability, as he has a dreadful 6-16 career record on this surface. He can be dangerous in slower conditions, but Munar's unlikely to trouble the red-hot Cerundolo on grass.

Jakub Mensik (-254) vs. Toby Samuel

Mensik has one of the best serves on the ATP Tour, which should allow the 20-year-old Czech to find success on grass. He has demonstrated tremendous all-court upside in his young career, winning a hard-court Masters 1000 event at the Miami Open in 2025 and breaking through to a clay-court Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open earlier this month. The 15th-seeded Czech is a dark horse pick to make a deep run at the All England Club, and he's likely to outclass the 123rd-ranked Brit Toby Samuel, who doesn't have a top-40 win on the ATP Tour in his career at age 23.

Honorable Mention

Katie Boulter (-253) vs. Tyra Caterina Grant

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Alex Michelsen (-140) vs. Jacob Fearnley

Michelsen is another young player with a strong all-court game. The 21-year-old American has established himself as a top-50 player, making the Round of 16 at both legs of the Sunshine Double before reaching the third round of the French Open, where he lost a five-set thriller against talented Spaniard Rafael Jodar. Michelsen chose not to play any grass-court tune-ups this year, but his .560 career grass-court win percentage (14-11) is his best mark on any surface. Fearnley has fallen all the way to 159th in the rankings and is just 2-6 in ATP Tour-level matches this year. The crowd will be on the Brit's side, but Michelsen doesn't mind playing in an intense atmosphere and has been in far superior form this year.

Jasmine Paolini (+131) vs. Robin Montgomery

Paolini has regressed hard this year, but having her as the underdog against the 195th-ranked Montgomery is too much of an overcorrection. For as poorly as Paolini has played this year (11-12 record), she's still ranked 17th and has only two losses in 2026 to players ranked outside the top 100, both of which came against players who have since moved into the top 100. She's a more-than-capable grass-court player, having reached the final here in 2024. Montgomery came out of nowhere to win a grass-court title at the Libema Open leading up to Wimbledon, but the 21-year-old American got a walkover in the final and had only two top-100 wins during that run, with no top-65 victories. She hasn't notched a top-50 win in over two years.

Honorable Mention

Lorenzo Sonego (-130) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry