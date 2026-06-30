Second-round play at Wimbledon begins Wednesday on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. A pair of savvy veterans will try to use their edge in grass-court experience to upset younger seeds with limited reps on this surface, while a surging young American looks to keep building on his recent grass-court success.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Marton Fucsovics (+212) vs. Learner Tien

Fucsovics has played his best tennis on grass in the latter stages of his career. The 34-year-old Hungarian is trying to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the fourth time in the past six years, and he began this strong stretch at the All England Club with a quarterfinal result in 2021. The 20-year-old Tien has played the vast majority of his tennis on hard courts, and the 17th-ranked American's 6-5 career grass-court record includes only one top-75 win compared to three losses against players ranked outside the top 75. The 76th-ranked Fucsovics is just 8-13 this year, but he tends to elevate his game in majors.

Tatjana Maria (+230) vs. Iva Jovic

Maria is one of the few true grass-court specialists on the WTA Tour. The crafty German reached the semifinals here back in 2022 and has notched five top-50 wins on grass in the lead-up to this year's tournament, showing that she's still a tough out on this surface at age 38. The 18-year-old Jovic has rocketed into the top 20 of the WTA rankings, but she's still learning how to play on grass, as Jovic won just two games against Suzan Lamens in the American's Wimbledon debut last year. Jovic has shown rapid improvement with a 4-1 record on this surface this year, including a win over last year's Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova, but Maria's unconventional game is tough to prepare for and can flummox big hitters like Jovic, especially on grass where Maria's slices stay low and prevent opponents from building any rhythm.

Honorable Mention

Dino Prizmic (+402) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Ethan Quinn (-285) vs. Shintaro Mochizuki

Quinn has the typical American skill set with a big serve and big forehand, which is a nice toolkit for grass-court play. He has climbed to a career-best 47th in the rankings thanks to a strong grass-court season, during which Quinn notched a top-20 win over Karen Khachanov in Halle before reaching the final in Mallorca. Quinn kept rolling in the first round with a straight-sets win over No. 14 seed Luciano Darderi, opening up his draw ahead of a second-round matchup with the 151st-ranked qualifier Mochizuki, who was 0-6 in ATP Tour main draw matches this year prior to his first-round win over 329th-ranked Brit Max Basing. While Basing seemed completely overwhelmed on the Grand Slam stage, Mochizuki hasn't demonstrated the quality needed to beat a player of Quinn's caliber, especially with the 22-year-old American in the top form of his young career.

Belinda Bencic (-312) vs. Xinyu Wang

Bencic's timing and ability to take the ball early make her one of the best grass-court players on the WTA Tour. She reached the semifinals here last year and put on a clinical performance in the first round this year, dropping just three games to Brit Mika Stojsavljevic. The No. 11 seed should continue to take care of business against the 39th-ranked Wang, who hasn't notched a top-20 win since the Australian Open. Wang came into this tournament with a 4-8 record in her last 12 matches, including three losses to players ranked outside the top 90.

Honorable Mention

Hubert Hurkacz (-356) vs. Sebastian Ofner

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Roman Safiullin (-136) vs. Botic van de Zandschulp

Safiullin made the quarterfinals here in 2023, and the 28-year-old Russian is in strong grass-court form again this year, as he followed up three wins in qualifying with a five-set triumph over 12th-seeded compatriot Andrey Rublev. Safiullin fought off a couple match points in their match tiebreaker before ultimately taking it 14-12, and players often up their game after saving match points in a previous match as they feel like they are playing with house money after that point. Van de Zandschulp is ranked 78 spots above Safiullin at No. 54, but the struggling Dutchman went just 1-4 in his last five matches prior to Wimbledon, without a top-200 victory over that stretch. He defeated 70th-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round, but that's hardly a quality win since Kovacevic is just 2-9 in his career on grass. Van de Zandschulp has a sub-.500 career grass-court record himself at 12-13 and is in inferior form compared to the surging Safiullin.

Arthur Rinderknech (-154) vs. Martin Damm

Damm's a nice story, as the 6-foot-8 American rode 28 aces to his second career Grand Slam main-draw win in the first round. He got only one break of serve in four tiebreak sets against 94th-ranked Argentine Marco Trungelliti, and Damm now goes from facing a light server to battling one of the ATP Tour's best servers in Arthur Rinderknech, who smashed 33 aces in his four-set first-round win over Oliver Tarvet. The 28th-ranked Rinderknech has a lot more game to back up his big serve than the 106th-ranked Damm, so it will take a near-perfect serving effort from Damm just to keep pace with the Frenchman.

Honorable Mention

Janice Tjen (+102) vs. Daria Kasatkina