While Americans celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding Saturday, tennis continues across the pond with third-round Wimbledon action from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. A locked-in fan favorite looks to upset one of the WTA's biggest stars, while a few strong grass-court performers try to add to their success on this surface,

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Alexandra Eala (+269) vs. Iga Swiatek

Eala has had a phenomenal grass-court season, posting an 11-3 record, including a title in Birmingham and top-10 wins over Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina. The 21-year-old Filipina makes up for her small stature with excellent timing, and she excels in fast court conditions that help add some extra oomph to her groundstrokes. Eala first put her name on the map at the 2025 Miami Open, where she defeated Swiatek in straight sets en route to the semifinals. Swiatek beat her back a few months later in three sets on clay in Madrid, but the conditions at Wimbledon will be much more favorable for Eala, who will also enjoy plenty of crowd support as one the WTA Tour's most beloved players despite facing one of the sport's biggest names.

Sorana Cirstea (+178) vs. Linda Noskova

Cirstea has posted an outstanding 34-10 record in what she has announced will be her final WTA season, and the 18th-ranked Romanian will be highly motivated to extend her final Wimbledon appearance. She's facing a familiar opponent in the 12th-ranked Noskova, as these two have already faced off four times this year, with Cirstea coming out on top in three of those matchups. Noskova defeated Cirstea in 2024, so Cirstea leads their overall head-to-head 3-2. Noskova has had a strong grass-court season, having won the Berlin Open before losing to Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open, but Cirstea will feel comfortable in this matchup given their recent head-to-head history.

Honorable Mention

Zachary Svajda (+399) vs. Alex de Minaur

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Jiri Lehecka (-329) vs. Jaume Munar

Lehecka has climbed up to 14th in the rankings while going 22-12 in 2026, including a pair of straight-sets victories to begin Wimbledon. He has a 4-2 career record in Grand Slam third-round matches, while this is only the third time Munar has made it past the second round in 31 major main-draw appearances. The 44th-ranked Spaniard is just 10-12 in 2026 and has an 8-16 career grass-court record.

Elena Rybakina (-446) vs. Elise Mertens

Rybakina is among the favorites to win the title on the women's side as she looks to add to her Grand Slam tally, which currently consists of Wimbledon in 2024 and this year's Australian Open. The world No. 2 has an ideal game style for grass, with arguably the most effective serve on the WTA Tour and power off both wings to go on offense early in both serve and return points. Mertens is a well-rounded player with a high floor, but the 27th-ranked Belgian usually comes up short against top-level competition. Rybakina leads their head-to-head 7-1, including six consecutive victories since Mertens' lone triumph, which came on clay back in 2021.

Honorable Mention

Taylor Fritz (-800) vs. Lorenzo Sonego

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Zizou Bergs (-138) vs. Arthur Fery

Bergs comes into this match riding a seven-match winning streak, having won a grass-court title in Eastbourne just before Wimbledon. The Belgian has a 77-spot edge in the rankings over the 114th-ranked Fery, who had never been to the third round of a Grand Slam or even a Masters 1000 event prior to this tournament. Fery will have the crowd in his corner since he calls Wimbledon, England home, but Bergs is simply the better player, especially given the latter's recent form.

Flavio Cobolli (+119) vs. Karen Khachanov

Cobolli's a nice value as the slight underdog in this match considering the ninth-seeded Italian is seeded 10 spots above Khachanov and has been the better Grand Slam performer over the past couple years. Cobolli reached the quarterfinals here last year and just made the final of the French Open less than a month ago, while Khachanov's quarterfinal showing here last year marks the only time the 30-year-old Russian has made it past the third round of a major since he reached the Round of 16 at the 2024 Australian Open. Khachanov came into this tournament with just a .500 record this year.

Honorable Mention

Liudmila Samsonova (+119) vs. Marie Bouzkova