The fourth round of Wimbledon begins Sunday on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. A couple of top-10 American seeds could be in trouble as the quality of opposition rises given their underwhelming Wimbledon track records, while the top seed in the women's draw faces a familiar foe.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Iva Jovic (+168) vs. Jessica Pegula

Pegula's game actually fits grass pretty well, but she had just an 8-6 career record at Wimbledon prior to this year's tournament, so she hasn't quite figured out how to produce her best tennis at the All England Club. The 32-year-old American defeated her 18-year-old compatriot Jovic in both of their previous meetings this year, but Jovic closed the gap significantly between matches, pushing Pegula to 6-3 in the third set of their second encounter after dropping their first meeting in straight sets. Jovic has rapidly ascended the rankings up to her current career-high spot of No. 16, and she's 6-1 this grass-court season, with wins over Alexandra Eala, Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova. Pegula hasn't faced a top-50 opponent en route to the Round of 16 here, so Jovic presents a major step up in level of competition for the No. 4 seed.

Jan-Lennard Struff (+251) vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Struff has notched consecutive impressive wins, outlasting No. 28 seed Brandon Nakashima in a fifth-set tiebreak before knocking off No. 8 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The veteran German can utilize a similar game plan to the one that worked against Medvedev when he takes on Hurkacz, who is also a big server with limited power off the ground. Hurkacz finally seems to have rounded back into form after dropping to 96th in the rankings, but Struff has a 22-spot edge in the rankings and has played Hurkacz tough before. Their head-to-head is tied 2-2, but Struff won their only previous grass-court encounter, and Hurkacz needed a third-set tiebreak to emerge victorious the last time these two faced off.

Honorable Mention

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (+167) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Aryna Sabalenka (-226) vs. Naomi Osaka

Sabalenka has become well-acquainted with Osaka's game, as this will be their fourth matchup in the last four months. The world No. 1 won the previous three meetings while posting a 6-1 edge in sets over that span, avenging a 2018 loss to Osaka in their only previous encounter prior to this year's flurry of matchups. Sabalenka hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in more than four years, and that streak is unlikely to get broken here. Osaka's big serve and groundstrokes make her a dangerous opponent, but she has never quite found her footing on grass, as this is already the deepest Wimbledon run of Osaka's career. Prior to this event, the 14th-ranked Osaka had just a 7-5 career Wimbledon record.

Honorable Mention

Novak Djokovic (-549) vs. Roman Safiullin

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Belinda Bencic (-103) vs. Coco Gauff

Bencic is ranked four spots below Gauff, but the Swiss No. 11 seed is a straight-up better player on grass. Bencic is constantly seeking to get on the front foot in rallies, and that aggressive approach helped her reach the semifinals here last year. Gauff has never advanced past the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, and the seventh-seeded American is lucky to still be in the tournament this year considering 56th-ranked Solana Sierra served for the match against Gauff in the second round. While Gauff has a 5-2 career head-to-head edge over Bencic, these two have never faced off on grass, where Bencic's offense is at its best and Gauff's elite defense and movement are nerfed by the conditions.

Honorable Mention

Barbora Krejcikova (+136) vs. Karolina Muchova