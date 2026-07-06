Quarterfinal play at Wimbledon begins Tuesday from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. An All-American clash takes center stage on Centre Court, while the GOAT returner tries to utilize that skill to neutralize one of the sport's best servers.

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All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bet section recommends an enticing option in a matchup considered closer to a toss-up.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Coco Gauff (+123) vs. Jessica Pegula

This wouldn't exactly be a massive upset, but Gauff may well be the only underdog to emerge victorious Tuesday. Pegula leads the head-to-head between these two Americans 5-3 but they have split two previous meetings on grass. Gauff is looking to follow in Iga Swiatek's footsteps from last year and change the narrative about her grass-court ability by winning Wimbledon after previously enjoying her best results in slower conditions. The 22-year-old American is a far better big-match player than her 32-year-old compatriot, as evidenced by Gauff's 5-5 career record in Grand Slam quarterfinals (4-2 in the last six) compared to Pegula's 3-6 career mark in such matches, not to mention the 2-0 discrepancy in Gauff's favor when it comes to major titles. Gauff is also seeded three spots above Pegula at No. 4, and the former is coming off a three-set win over last year's Wimbledon semifinalist Belinda Bencic while Pegula's previous four opponents in this tournament have combined to reach one Grand Slam quarterfinal and zero SFs.

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Novak Djokovic (-177) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Djokovic is the best returner of all time, and his incredible anticipation and flexibility should allow him to significantly reduce the effectiveness of Auger-Aliassime's serve once Djokovic gets a read for the No. 3 seed's delivery. The 39-year-old legend has gotten off to strong starts in this tournament, enabling himself to take it easy in the third sets of each of his last two matches before raising his level again to close things out in four. FAA's backhand is an exploitable weakness, and Djokovic should be able to find it consistently in big moments. The head-to-head history is encouraging for Auger-Aliassime, but both of their meetings came back in 2022, when Djokovic won on clay and FAA got him back on indoor hard courts, where the Canadian has posted his best results over the years. Auger-Aliassime's chances would get a boost if they close the roof here, creating more favorable conditions for his big serve, but Tuesday's forecast doesn't call for rain.

Honorable Mention

Jannik Sinner (-3800) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bet

Karolina Muchova (-106) vs. Naomi Osaka

There isn't much separating these two, so this match is likely to come down to the wire. They have split six previous meetings, with Muchova recently dominating Osaka 6-1, 1-0 in the final of the Bad Homburg Open before Osaka pulled out of that grass-court match in preparation for this tournament. Osaka has looked just fine physically at Wimbledon and is coming off a marquee upset of world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in her previous match. The No. 14 seed matched Sabalenka's power in that battle of big hitters, but she'll face a different challenge against the more cerebral game of the 10th-seeded Muchova, who throws in much more variety and will try to keep Osaka moving with slices and drop shots while also mixing in net approaches. Muchova is the more accomplished grass-court player, as this is the third Wimbledon quarterfinal for the crafty Czech, while the vast majority of Osaka's success has come on hard courts; Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion, but this is the first time she has advanced past the third round at Wimbledon.