The Wimbledon men's final will be played Sunday on the grass of Centre Court at the All England Club in London. In a battle between the top two seeds, Jannik Sinner takes aim at a second consecutive Wimbledon and fifth Grand Slam title overall, while Alexander Zverev tries to become just the seventh man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon back to back.

All Tennis Odds & Lines below are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds for tennis betting by checking other best sports betting sites and sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams are best of five sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Sunday's men's championship match.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Sinner vs. Zverev

Jannik Sinner (-471) vs. Alexander Zverev (+348)

Sinner has dominated Zverev head-to-head recently, as has been the case for the top-ranked Italian against almost the entire ATP Tour. Their last nine encounters have all gone Sinner's way, with the last six ending in straight sets. Sinner is also coming off a straight-set semifinal win over Novak Djokovic and has now won 17 consecutive sets since dropping two of his first three sets at this tournament in the first round against Miomir Kecmanovic. Having also won Wimbledon last year, Sinner takes a 13-match winning streak at the All England Club into this matchup against Zverev, whom Sinner defeated in the final of the 2025 Australian Open en route a 4-1 career edge in Grand Slam titles to date. Given that context, it's understandable why Sinner is a substantial betting favorite, but there are some reasons to be optimistic if you're Zverev.

The second-seeded German is on a nice roll himself, having also dropped only two sets all tournament, and he has never looked more comfortable in the clutch. Zverev's elite serve can help him keep pace with Sinner, and Zverev has excelled in tiebreaks at Wimbledon, going 6-1 with a pair of 7-0 sweeps. The mental side of the game has been viewed as a weakness for Zverev over the years, but his confidence and belief level have never been higher than they are right now coming off his first career Grand Slam title at the French Open. Zverev has a sparkling 18-1 record in Grand Slam play this year, and while his head-to-head struggles against Sinner suggest that Zverev faces a daunting task, it's worth noting that Zverev also had a personal seven-match losing streak against Taylor Fritz prior to their quarterfinal matchup here, which Zverev dominated in straight sets prior to adding a straight-set win over Arthur Fery in the semifinals. Sinner is favored for good reason, but I picked Zverev to win the tournament before it started, and this is no time to second-guess that call.

Wimbledon Men's Final Prediction: Zverev def. Sinner 7-6, 2-6, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6