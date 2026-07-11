The Wimbledon women's final will be played Saturday on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. Czech compatriots Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova will battle for the title in a clash of styles that's assured to end in a first-time Grand Slam champion, as well as the third Czech Wimbledon champion in four years.

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All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Saturday's women's championship match.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Muchova vs. Noskova

Karolina Muchova (-147) vs. Linda Noskova (+120)

Muchova knocked off multi-time Grand Slam champions in each of her last three matches, taking out Barbora Krejcikova, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff to reach the second Grand Slam final of her career. The 29-year-old Czech saved a match point against Gauff before winning their semifinal showdown 12-10 in the match tiebreaker. Muchova pushed Iga Swiatek to 6-4 in the third set of the 2023 French Open final as a heavy underdog, and her next opportunity at a maiden major title comes as a slight favorite against the 21-year-old Noskova, who is in a Grand Slam final for the first time. Muchova is ranked ninth, which is three spots above Noskova, so the rankings are largely a wash.

Both finalists have shown excellent grass-court quality over the past month, as each won a title on the surface prior to Wimbledon. Muchova triumphed at the Bad Homburg Open the week after Noskova took home the title in Berlin. At Wimbledon, Muchova has had the harder path to the final in terms of opponent quality, but Noskova has gotten better as the tournament has unfolded, winning her last three matches in straight sets after being pushed to three sets twice in the first three rounds. Madison Keys, Elise Mertens and Marta Kostyuk combined to break Noskova's serve just twice over Noskova's last three matches. Noskova is a power player who excels at playing first-strike tennis and sets points up well with her serve, while Muchova has more variety to her game, mixing in slices and net approaches effectively. How their contrasting styles match up on grass will be a key to this match, as will both players' ability to handle the moment in the biggest match of their lives. In their only previous matchup at last year's U.S. Open, Muchova adapted as the match went on and managed to take Noskova out of the latter's comfort zone in a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 Muchova hard-court win.

Wimbledon Women's Final Prediction: Muchova def. Noskova 7-5, 3-6, 6-4